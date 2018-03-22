Investigators scour Texas bomber’s home, searching for a motive

AUSTIN, Texas (Reuters) – Federal investigators on Thursday combed through the home of the 23-year-old they say was behind this month’s deadly Texas bombing spree, seeking clues about what motivated his attacks the day after he killed himself in a confrontation with police.
