(Reuters) – Investigators are talking to the brother of a gunman who killed 58 people in Las Vegas last week before he shot himself to death as they seek to determine what motivated the mass shooting, officials said Monday.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- UK tech firm Micro Focus to curb code reviews by ‘high risk’ governments - October 9, 2017
- Investigators talking to brother of gunman in Las Vegas shooting - October 9, 2017
- One dead as thousands flee wildfires in California wine country - October 9, 2017