Backed by a robust global patent estate and working partnerships with the Departments of Defense in the UK, Canada, and Australia, PlantForm Corporation is seeking $25 million in equity to fuel growth, R&D, and clinical trial processes.

San Francisco, California, USA, June 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — US Capital Global Securities LLC, an SEC-registered affiliate of renowned global financial group US Capital Global, is pleased to present eligible investors with a unique investment opportunity to participate in an investment round of up to $25 million for PlantForm Corporation (“PlantForm” or the “Company”). Based in Toronto, Canada, PlantForm is at the forefront of innovative biotechnology, developing plant-based medical countermeasures against key terrorism threats like ricin and sarin gas, as well as other key medical breakthroughs.

Utilizing their proprietary vivoXPRESS® technology, which employs the genetically engineered Nicotiana Benthamiana plant, PlantForm can rapidly produce high-value biosimilars and specialty antibody protein drugs with significantly reduced costs—up to 90% lower than traditional methods. The Company’s portfolio includes biosimilars of market-leading drugs such as Keytruda® for oncology and Lucentis® for age-related macular degeneration, with applications extending to novel nerve agent countermeasures.

“PlantForm is at an important inflection point in its international growth as we continue developing low-cost versions of current drugs for the multi-billion dollar biosimilar market,” said Dr. Don Stewart, PlantForm’s President and CEO. “We already have a high-value agreement in place with the Brazilian government to develop a biosimilar Keytruda® and other biological drugs. PlantForm has completed projects funded by the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. Additionally, we have been awarded contracts from Canada to develop vaccines for pigs and are actively pursuing global commercialization.”

“PlantForm’s impressive pipeline of cutting-edge, plant-made products includes a next-generation animal vaccine, cost-effective lifesaving biosimilar drugs, groundbreaking antibodies for the treatment of HIV, and anti-terrorism solutions for chemical weapons,” said Lisa Terk, Senior Vice President at US Capital Global. “The Company’s portfolio of biologic drugs, produced using their plant-based system, is far more efficient and less expensive to manufacture for novel indications in new markets. For investors seeking opportunities, PlantForm presents a compelling proposition in our view, with eligible investors now invited to participate in a distinctive $25 million equity offering.”

About PlantForm Corporation

PlantForm Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the low-cost production of high-value antibody and protein drugs and vaccines using the proprietary vivoXPRESS® plant-based manufacturing platform. The vivoXPRESS® plant expression system produces biologic drugs at a significantly reduced cost compared to standard mammalian cell systems. The platform is fast (drug production in as little as six weeks), versatile, and easily scalable. PlantForm’s pipeline features an innovative antidote to ricin exposure, and biosimilar versions of the brand name biologic drugs Lucentis® and Keytruda®. To learn more, visit www.plantformcorp.com.

About US Capital Global

US Capital Global Securities LLC (“USCGS”) serves as the FINRA-member broker-dealer division of US Capital Global, specializing in facilitating growth-stage investments. Since 1998, US Capital Global has been dedicated to providing lower middle market businesses and investors with sophisticated investment opportunities. For further details about US Capital Global Securities or this investment opportunity, contact Lisa Terk, Senior Vice President, at [email protected] or call +1 415-889-1026.

