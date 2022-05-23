Investments & Wealth Institute Launches “Private Markets for Advisors” Certificate Program

Sponsored by Macquarie Asset Management, the course offers financial advisors in-depth training and education on private equity, private credit and real asset investing for high-net-worth clients

Denver, Colorado, May 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The leading professional association for financial professionals, the Investments & Wealth Institute (the Institute) has launched a new, certificate-based, online course on private markets sponsored by Macquarie Asset Management (Macquarie), the asset management division of Macquarie Group. This new, 12-hour course teaches advisors best practices for incorporating private market offerings into their client portfolios. The course, structured as six modules, delivers a comprehensive look at private markets strategies and provides practical guidance on the role they may play in diversified portfolios.

Covering the key private markets strategies of private equity, private credit and real assets, the course offers important insights into product innovation, fund structures, asset allocation approaches, and portfolio construction. Private markets subject-matter experts share their hands-on experience to help program participants increase their understanding of an asset class that has become increasingly available to investors in recent years. By combining high-quality educational content with real-world application from industry-leading experts, this course offers practical, usable information that can add immediate value for financial advisors and their clients.

“The new certificate program is designed for professionals who seek the knowledge, skills and capabilities to pursue superior investment results by including private market investments in their clients’ portfolios,” said Sean R. Walters, CAE®, chief executive officer, Investments & Wealth Institute.

While access to private markets investing has historically been limited to institutional investors, product vehicles have evolved offering access to a broader segment of investors. These strategies have historically delivered higher returns, lower volatility and greater diversification to optimize risk adjusted performance.

“We are pleased to partner with the Institute and are committed to providing the advisor community with educational resources to help them incorporate private markets solutions into their practice,” said Mitchell Tanzman, co-head of Wealth Solutions at Macquarie Asset Management. “Private markets investment opportunities are expanding rapidly, and the skillsets outlined in this certificate program are crucial to supporting advisors with tools they need to best serve their clients in this global and competitive marketplace.”

About the Investments & Wealth Institute

Founded in 1985, the Investments & Wealth Institute is the premier professional association, education provider, and standards body for financial advisors. Through its award-winning events, publications, courses, and acclaimed certifications — Certified Investment Management Analyst® (CIMA®), Certified Private Wealth Advisor® (CPWA®), and Retirement Management Advisor® (RMA®) — the Institute delivers Ivy league-quality, highly practical education to more than 20,000 practitioners annually in over 40 countries. Members of the Institute include the industry’s most successful investment consultants, advanced financial planners, and private wealth managers who embrace excellence and ethics in applying a broad set of knowledge and skills in their daily work with clients.

About Macquarie Asset Management

Macquarie Asset Management is a global asset manager that aims to deliver positive impact for everyone. Trusted by institutions, pension funds, governments, and individuals to manage $US579 billion in assets globally, we provide access to specialist investment expertise across a range of capabilities including infrastructure, green investments & renewables, real estate, agriculture & natural assets, asset finance, private credit, equities, fixed income and multi asset solutions.

Macquarie Asset Management is part of Macquarie Group, a diversified financial group providing clients with asset management, finance, banking, advisory and risk and capital solutions across debt, equity, and commodities. Founded in 1969, Macquarie Group employs more than 18,000 people in 33 markets and is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange.

All figures as at 31 March 2022. For more information, please visit Macquarie.com.

