INVESTOR ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

LOS ANGELES, May 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Schall Law Firm , a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (“Floor & Decor” or “the Company”) (NYSE: FND ) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors who purchased the Company’s shares between May 23, 2018 and August 1, 2018, inclusive (the ”Class Period”), are encouraged to contact the firm before July 19, 2019.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate .

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall, or Rina Restaino, of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 424-303-1964, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm’s website at www.schallfirm.com , or by email at [email protected] .

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. Floor & Decor experienced a declining sales trend that would result in the reduction of its fiscal year 2018 sales and adjusted EPS guidance, which had been raised in May 2018. Due to the Company withholding this information from the market, the Company’s share price remained inflated throughout the class period, allowing insiders to sell more than 10.3 million shares including a May 24 secondary offering, for proceeds of more than $466 million. Based on these facts, the Company’s public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about Floor & Decor, investors suffered damages.

Join the case to recover your losses.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

CONTACT:

The Schall Law Firm

Brian Schall, Esq.,

Rina Restaino, Esq.,

www.schallfirm.com

Office: 310-301-3335

Cell: 424-303-1964

[email protected]

SOURCE:

The Schall Law Firm