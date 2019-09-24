INVESTOR ACTION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against MacroGenics, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Schall Law Firm , a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against MacroGenics, Inc. (“MacroGenics” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: MGNX ) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors who purchased the Company’s shares between February 6, 2019 and June 3, 2019, inclusive (the ”Class Period”), are encouraged to contact the firm before November 12, 2019.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. MacroGenics had conducted a progression-free survival (“PFS”) and first interim overall survival (“OS”) analyses for the SOPHIA trial by October 10, 2018. This analysis showed a 0.9 month improvement in PFS. The interim OS analysis did not demonstrate a statistically significant result and the interim OS Kaplan-Meier curves (a non-parametric statistic used to estimate the survival function from lifetime data) crossed in several spots (thereby violating the constant hazard assumption) before separating late. Based on these facts, the Company’s public statements were false and misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about MacroGenics, investors suffered damages.

