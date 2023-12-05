STAMFORD, Conn., Dec. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Abbott Cooper PLLC is investigating SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSNT) (“SilverSun” or the “Company”) on behalf of the Company’s investors in connection with the Company’s agreement to an accept a $1 billion investment from Jacobs Private Equity II, LLC (“JPE”) pursuant to which JPE will become SilverSun’s controlling stockholder.
SilverSun stockholders are encouraged to contact Abbott Cooper PLLC by calling (475) 333-0674, emailing ac@abbottlawyer.com or visiting our website at www.abbottlawyer.com for additional information about this investigation as well as their legal rights and options.
Abbott Cooper PLLC is dedicated to shareholders’ rights and empowering shareholders through strategic counsel and legal advocacy. For additional information about Abbott Cooper PLLC, please visit www.abbottlawyer.com.
CONTACT:
Abbott Cooper PLLC
Abbott Cooper
(475) 333-0674
www.abbottlawyer.com
Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.
