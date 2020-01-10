INVESTOR ALERT: ADMS and BZUN: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman LLC Reminds Shareholders With Losses Exceeding $100K of Class Action Deadlines

Breaking News
NEW YORK, Jan. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Attorney Advertising — Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against the following publicly-traded companies. You can review a copy of the Complaints by visiting the links below or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss, you can request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff.  Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice. An investor’s ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff. 

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADMS)
Class Period: August 8, 2017 – September 30, 2019
Deadline: February 10, 2020
For more info: www.bgandg.com/adms
The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) managed care’s acceptance of GOCOVRI; (2) the breadth of insurer coverage for GOCOVRI prescriptions; and (3) the impact of the Company’s commercialization efforts. In addition, it is alleged that Defendants failed to disclose: (1) that health insurers were excluding GOCOVRI from their prescription formularies or requiring patients to use “step therapy” – i.e., making patients try immediate-release amantadine prior to covering GOCOVRI; (2) that the rapid increase in physicians prescribing GOCOVRI during the Class Period was not due to its efficacy; and (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, the Company’s financial statements and Defendants’ statements about Adamas’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN)
Class Period: March 6, 2019 – November 20, 2019
Deadline: February 10, 2020
For more info: www.bgandg.com/bzun
The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (“Huawei”), a Chinese-based multi-national technology company, was one of the Company’s largest brand partners, and paid more add-on fees for the work Baozun did for it, increasing the revenues Baozun received for Huawei work compared to the Company’s other brand partners; (2) as a result, Baozun reported outsized revenue growth during the first half of 2019, which would be abruptly cut off during the second half 2019, after Baozun restructured its relationship with Huawei, as Huawei took much of its online merchandizing in-house; and (3) as a result, Baozun’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Contact:
Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC
Peretz Bronstein or Yael Hurwitz
212-697-6484 | [email protected]

