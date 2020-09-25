Investor Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Cardone Equity Fund V, LLC and/or Cardone Equity Fund VI, LLC Investors of Class Action and Encourages Shareholders to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Sept. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Attorney Advertising — Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Cardone Equity Fund V, LLC and/or Cardone Equity Fund VI, LLC (“Cardone” or “the Company”) pursuant to their public offerings (the “Class”). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/cardone.

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1933.

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material facts regarding, among other things, investors’ expected rates of return on their investment. The lawsuit seeks, among other things, an award of rescission or rescissory damages and prejudgment interest under the federal securities laws.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint you can visit the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/cardone or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in Cardone you have until November 20, 2020 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

