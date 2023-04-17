NEW YORK, April 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Attorney Advertising–Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against GWG Holdings, Inc. L Bonds or Preferred Stock of GWG (“GWG securities”) (OTC: GWGHQ) and certain of its officers, on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased, or otherwise acquired GWG securities between December 23, 2017 and April 20, 2022, inclusive (the ”Class Period”). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/gwghq.

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) they intended to, and did, misappropriate GWG assets to assist Defendants Heppner, and Jon and Steven Sabes launch their start-up companies, repay Beneficient Company Group L.P. (“Ben LP”) debt incurred from the transaction with Heppner’s tech company, and funnel investor funds through Ben LP to fund Heppner’s luxurious ranch and use of private jet travel; (2) GWG’s life insurance investment business had failed; and (3) GWG could only repay prior investors by issuing increasing amounts of securities to new investors. In essence, Defendants had turned GWG into a Ponzi scheme.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you suffered a loss in GWG securities, you have until June 2, 2023 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

