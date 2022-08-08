Investor Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Weber Inc. (WEBR) Investors of Class Action and to Actively Participate

Breaking News
NEW YORK, Aug. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Attorney Advertising–Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed Weber Inc. (“Weber” or the “Company”) (NYSE: WEBR) Class A common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and prospectus (collectively, the “Registration Statement”) issued in connection with the Company’s August 2021 initial public offering (“IPO” or the “Offering”). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/webr.

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the Federal Securities Act of 1933 (the “Securities Act”). 

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that the Registration Statement made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Weber was reasonably likely to implement price increases; (2) as a result, consumer demand for Weber’s products was reasonably likely to decrease; (3) due to the resulting inventory buildup, Weber was reasonably likely to run promotions to “enhance retail sell through”; (4) the foregoing would adversely impact Weber’s financial results; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint you can visit the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/webr or contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Law Clerk and Client Relations Manager, Yael Nathanson of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in Weber you have until September 27, 2022, to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff.  Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC represents investors in securities fraud class actions and shareholder derivative suits.  The firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors nationwide.  Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact:
Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC
Peretz Bronstein or Yael Nathanson
212-697-6484 | info@bgandg.com

