INVESTOR ALERT: Brower Piven Encourages Shareholders Who Have Losses In Excess Of $100,000 From Investment In Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) To Contact Brower Piven Before The Lead Plaintiff Deadline In Class Action Lawsuit

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 12 mins ago

STEVENSON, Md., Dec. 04, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The securities litigation law firm of Brower Piven, A Professional Corporation, announces that a class action lawsuit has been commenced in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of purchasers of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) (“Omega” or the “Company”) securities during the period between February 8, 2017 and October 31, 2017, inclusive (the “Class Period”).  Investors who wish to become proactively involved in the litigation have until January 15, 2018 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff.

If you wish to choose counsel to represent you and the class, you must apply to be appointed lead plaintiff and be selected by the Court.  The lead plaintiff will direct the litigation and participate in important decisions including whether to accept a settlement for the class in the action.  The lead plaintiff will be selected from among applicants claiming the largest loss from investment in Omega securities during the Class Period.  Members of the class will be represented by the lead plaintiff and counsel chosen by the lead plaintiff.  No class has yet been certified in the above action.

The complaint accuses the defendants of violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 by virtue of the defendants’ failure to disclose during the Class Period that financial and operating results of certain of the Company’s operators were deteriorating, certain of the Company’s operators were experiencing worsening liquidity issues that were significantly impacting the operators’ ability to make timely rent payments, and certain of the Company’s direct financing leases were impaired and certain receivables uncollectible.

According to the complaint, following an October 31, 2017 conference call regarding operator performance issues, the value of Omega shares declined significantly.

If you have suffered a loss in excess of $100,000 from investment in Omega securities purchased on or after February 8, 2017 and held through the revelation of negative information during and/or at the end of the Class Period and would like to learn more about this lawsuit and your ability to participate as a lead plaintiff, without cost or obligation to you, please visit our website at http://www.browerpiven.com/casesandinvestigations.html.  You may also request more information by contacting Brower Piven either by email at [email protected] or by telephone at (410) 415-6616.

Attorneys at Brower Piven have extensive experience in litigating securities and other class action cases and have been advocating for the rights of shareholders since the 1980s.  If you choose to retain counsel, you may retain Brower Piven without financial obligation or cost to you, or you may retain other counsel of your choice.  You need take no action at this time to be a member of the class.

CONTACT:  Charles J. Piven
Brower Piven, A Professional Corporation
1925 Old Valley Road
Stevenson, Maryland 21153
Telephone: 410-415-6616
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
