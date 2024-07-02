NEWTOWN, Pa., July 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating potential violations of the federal securities laws involving MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE: MAX) resulting from allegations of providing potentially misleading business information to the investing public.

If you have non-public information that could assist in the MediaAlpha Investigation or if you are a MediaAlpha investor who suffered a loss and would like to learn more, you can provide your information HERE.

You can also contact attorneys Eric Lechtzin of Edelson Lechtzin LLP by calling 844-563-5550 or via e-mail at [email protected].

THE COMPANY: MediaAlpha operates an insurance customer acquisition platform, headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

THE ALLEGED WRONGDOING

On June 24, 2024, Wolfpack Research published an article that accused MediaAlpha of consumer fraud. The article alleges that MediaAlpha uses deceptive ads and websites to collect personal information, which they sell or use to generate clicks and calls. Many of their partners allegedly run scams or break telemarketing laws.

THE REVELATION: On news of the Wolfpack research report, the price of MediaAlpha’s stock fell 5.3%, on June 24, 2024, and 6.8% on June 25, 2024.

ABOUT EDELSON LECHTZIN LLP: Edelson Lechtzin LLP is a national class action law firm with offices in Pennsylvania and California. In addition to cases involving securities and investment fraud, our lawyers focus on class and collective litigation in cases alleging violations of the federal antitrust laws, employee benefit plans under ERISA, wage theft and unpaid overtime, consumer fraud, and dangerous and defective drugs and medical devices.

For more information, please contact:

Marc H. Edelson, Esq.

Eric Lechtzin, Esq.

EDELSON LECHTZIN LLP

411 S. State Street, Suite N-300

Newtown, PA 18940

Phone: 844-696-7492 or 215-867-2399 ext. 1

Email: [email protected]

Email: [email protected]

Web: www.edelson-law.com

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions. No class has been certified in this case, so you are not represented by counsel unless you retain one. You may select counsel of your choice. You may also remain an absent class member and do nothing at this point. Your ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.