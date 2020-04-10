INVESTOR ALERT: Fields Kupka & Shukurov LLP Is Investigating Columbia Financial, Inc. for Potential Breach of Fiduciary Duty Claims.

NEW YORK, April 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Fields Kupka & Shukurov LLP is investigating potential breach of fiduciary duty claims involving the board of directors of Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLBK).
If you are a shareholder of Columbia Financial, Inc. and wish to receive additional information, free of charge, please visit us at:
https://fksfirm.com/investigation-columbia-financial-inc-clbk/
or contact Christopher J. Kupka, via email at [email protected] or by phone at (212) 231-1500. We will speak with you at no cost or obligation to you.
Fields Kupka & Shukurov LLP is a law firm which represents victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, or other corporate misconduct. For more information about us, please visit our website at www.fksfirm.com. Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.
Fields Kupka & Shukurov LLP
Christopher J. Kupka
1370 Broadway
5th Floor – #5100
New York, NY 10018
Tel: (212) 231-1500
Fax: (646) 851-0076
www.fksfirm.com
- GSS LOSS NOTICE: ROSEN, A TOP FIRM, Reminds Golden Star Resources Ltd. Investors With Large Losses of the June 1 Deadline in the Class Action Seeking Recovery of Investor Losses First Filed by the Firm – GSS - April 10, 2020
- CVU Loss Notice: Rosen, a Top Firm, Reminds CPI Aerostructures, Inc. Investors With Large Losses of the April 24 Deadline in the Class Action Seeking Recovery of Investor Losses First Filed by the Firm – CVU - April 10, 2020
- Religious Liberty Law Firm Asks Court for Restraining Order Against Louisville, KY Mayor in Dispute Over Drive-in Church Services - April 10, 2020