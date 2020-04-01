NEW YORK, April 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Fields Kupka & Shukurov LLP is investigating potential securities violations involving the board of directors of Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE: NLS).
If you are a shareholder of Nautilus, Inc. and wish to receive additional information, free of charge, please visit us at:
https://fksfirm.com/investigation-nautilus-inc/
or contact William J. Fields, via email at [email protected] or by phone at (212) 231-1500. We will speak with you at no cost or obligation to you.
Fields Kupka & Shukurov LLP is a law firm which represents victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, or other corporate misconduct. For more information about us, please visit our website at www.fksfirm.com. Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.
Fields Kupka & Shukurov LLP
William J. Fields
1370 Broadway
5th Floor – #5100
New York, NY 10018
Tel: (212) 231-1500
Fax: (646) 851-0076
www.fksfirm.com
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
- GOLDEN STAR DEADLINE ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Investing In Golden Star Resources Ltd. To Contact The Firm - April 1, 2020
- INVESTOR ALERT: Fields Kupka & Shukurov LLP Is Investigating Nautilus, Inc. for Potential Securities Violations - April 1, 2020
- RPT REALTY ANNOUNCES CHANGE TO A VIRTUAL ONLY FORMAT FOR THE 2020 ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS TO BE HELD ON APRIL 28, 2020 - April 1, 2020