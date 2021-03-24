Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / INVESTOR ALERT: Kaplan Fox Investigates Potential Securities Fraud at AstraZeneca PLC

INVESTOR ALERT: Kaplan Fox Investigates Potential Securities Fraud at AstraZeneca PLC

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 9 mins ago

NEW YORK, March 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP (www.kaplanfox.com) is investigating claims on behalf of investors who purchased AstraZeneca PLC’s American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”) (NASDAQ: AZN) between May 21, 2020 and November 20, 2020 (the “Class Period”).

A complaint has been filed alleging that Defendants misrepresented and failed to disclose widespread flaws in the design and execution of AstraZeneca’s clinical trials of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate (AZD1222), including that a substantial number of trial participants received half the designed dosage due to a manufacturing error.

On Nov. 23, 2020, AstraZeneca announced an interim analysis of its trial, revealing that the Company used two different dosing regimens in two smaller scale trials. In one trial, patients received a half dose followed by a full dose (resulting in 90% efficacy).  In the other, patients received two full doses (resulting in 62% efficacy). Further, the complaint alleges that AstraZeneca revealed that the half dosing regimen was the result of a manufacturing error discovered early in the trial process and not part of the original trial design.

Following this news, the price of AstraZeneca’s ADSs declined by about 5% over three trading days to close at $52.60 per share.

Then, on March 23, 2021, The New York Times reported that “a group of medical experts charged with monitoring the company’s clinical trial made a highly unusual accusation: AstraZeneca had essentially cherry-picked data to make its vaccine look better.”

Following this news, the price of AstraZeneca’s ADSs declined again by about 3.5% to close at $49.40 per share.

If you are a member of the proposed Class, you may move the court no later than March 27, 2021 to serve as a lead plaintiff for the purported class. You need not seek to become a lead plaintiff in order to share in any possible recovery. If you would like to discuss the complaint or our investigation, please contact us by emailing [email protected] or by calling (646) 315-9003.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP, with offices in New York, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Chicago and New Jersey, has many years of experience in prosecuting investor class actions. For more information about Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP, you may visit our website at www.kaplanfox.com. If you have any questions about this Notice, your rights, or your interests, please contact:

Donald R. Hall
KAPLAN FOX & KILSHEIMER LLP
850 Third Avenue, 14th Floor
New York, New York 10022
(646) 315-9003
E-mail: [email protected]

Laurence D. King
KAPLAN FOX & KILSHEIMER LLP
1999 Harrison Street, Suite 1560
Oakland, California 94612
(415) 772-4704
Fax:  (415) 772-4707
E-mail: [email protected]

 

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.