INVESTOR ALERT: Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation of Convey Health Solutions Holdings, Inc. (CNVY) Following Agreement to Sell the Company at $10.50 Per Share and Encourages CNVY Shareholders to Contact the Firm

PHILADELPHIA, June 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Kaskela Law LLC announces that it is investigating Convey Health Solutions Holdings, Inc. (“Convey Health”) (NYSE: CNVY) on behalf of the company’s current stockholders.

On June 18, 2021, Convey Health completed its initial public offering (“IPO”) of common stock, selling over 11.6 million shares of stock to investors at a price of $14.00 per share. By May 2022, shares of Convey Health’s stock had declined in value to approximately $5.00 per share.

On June 21, 2022, Convey Health announced that it had agreed to be acquired by private equity firm TPG at a price of $10.50 per share.  Following the closing of the proposed transaction, CNVY’s shareholders will be cashed out of their investment position, and the company’s shares will no longer be publicly traded.

The investigation seeks to determine: (i) whether the transaction is fair to Convey Health shareholders; (ii) whether Convey Health shareholders will be receiving sufficient monetary consideration for their shares; and (iii) whether Convey Health’s directors have breached their fiduciary duties to the company’s stockholders in agreeing to sell the company to TPG.

Convey Health shareholders are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq. or Adrienne Bell, Esq.) at (484) 229 – 0750, or by email (abell@kaskelalaw.com) or online at https://kaskelalaw.com/cases/convey-health/ , for additional information about this investigation and their legal rights and options.

Kaskela Law LLC exclusively represents investors in securities fraud, corporate governance, and merger & acquisition litigation, and has helped recover in excess of $100 million on behalf of victimized investors. For additional information about Kaskela Law LLC please visit www.kaskelalaw.com. This notice may constitute attorney advertising in certain jurisdictions.

CONTACT:

D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.
Adrienne Bell, Esq.
KASKELA LAW LLC
18 Campus Blvd., Suite 100
Newtown Square, PA 19073
(484) 229 – 0750
(888) 715 – 1740
www.kaskelalaw.com

