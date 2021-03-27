Investor Alert: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Investors of Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against CytoDyn Inc.- CYDY

RADNOR, Pa., March 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP reminds CytoDyn Inc. (OTCMKTS: CYDY) (“CytoDyn”) investors that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Western District of Washington against CytoDyn on behalf of those who purchased or acquired CytoDyn common stock between March 27, 2020 and March 9, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 17, 2021 Website: https://www.ktmc.com/cytodyn-class-action-lawsuit?utm_source=PR&utm_medium=link&utm_campaign=cytodyn Contact: James Maro, Esq. (484) 270-1453 Adrienne Bell, Esq. (484) 270-1435 Toll free (844) 887-9500

CytoDyn is a biotechnology company that has focused on the development and commercialization of a drug named “Leronlimab” which has long been promoted as a potential therapy for HIV patients. Since the beginning of the global COVID-19 pandemic, CytoDyn began aggressively touting Leronlimab as a treatment for COVID-19.

The complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that CytoDyn’s development and marketing of Leronlimab as a treatment for COVID-19 was not commercially viable.

CytoDyn investors may, no later than May 17, 2021 , seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class through Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP, or other counsel, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. A lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of all class members in directing the litigation. In order to be appointed as a lead plaintiff, the Court must determine that the class member’s claim is typical of the claims of other class members, and that the class member will adequately represent the class. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision of whether or not to serve as a lead plaintiff.

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP prosecutes class actions in state and federal courts throughout the country involving securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of state and federal law. Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP is a driving force behind corporate governance reform, and has recovered billions of dollars on behalf of institutional and individual investors from the United States and around the world. The firm represents investors, consumers and whistleblowers (private citizens who report fraudulent practices against the government and share in the recovery of government dollars). The complaint in this action was not filed by Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP. For more information about Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP please visit www.ktmc.com.

CONTACT:

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP

James Maro, Jr., Esq.

Adrienne Bell, Esq.

280 King of Prussia Road

Radnor, PA 19087

(844) 887-9500 (toll free)

[email protected]