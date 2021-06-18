Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Ubiquiti Inc.

INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Ubiquiti Inc.

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 1 min ago

NEW YORK, June 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of those who acquired Ubiquiti Inc. (“Ubiquiti” or the “Company”) (NYSE: UI) securities from January 11, 2021 through March 30, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors have until July 19, 2021 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

Ubiquiti, headquartered in New York, New York, manufactures and sells wireless data communication and wired products for enterprises and homes. On March 30, 2021, following the close of the market, cybersecurity news website Krebs on Security (‘Krebs’) reported that Ubiquiti had understated the scale of its data breach, which began in December 2020, and that the Company’s statement on the breach ‘downplayed and [was] purposefully written to imply that a 3rd party cloud vendor was at risk and that Ubiquiti was merely a casualty of that, instead of the target of the attack.’ According to the Krebs report, a Ubiquiti security professional noted that the Company had been aware for months that attackers had ‘administrative access to all Ubiquiti AWS accounts, including . . . all user database credentials, and secrets required to forge single sign-on (SSO) cookies.’ On this news, the Company’s stock price fell $50.70 per share, or approximately 14.5%, from its closing price of $349.00 per share on March 30, 2021, to close at $298.30 per share on March 31, 2021, on unusually heavy trading volume.

On April 4, 2021, Krebs published another article, highlighting that Ubiquiti continued to ‘confirm[] and reinforce[] th[e] claims’ from the March 30, 2021 article.

The lawsuit alleges that (1) the Company had downplayed the data breach in January 2021; (2) attackers had obtained administrative access to Ubiquiti’s servers and obtained access to, among other things, all databases, all user database credentials, and secrets required to forge single sign-on (SSO) cookies; (3) as a result, intruders already had credentials needed to remotely access Ubiquiti’s customers’ systems; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Ubiquiti securities, have information, or would like to learn more about these claims, please contact Thomas W. Elrod of Kirby McInerney LLP at 212-371-6600, by email at [email protected], or by filling out this contact form, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters without any cost to you.

Kirby McInerney LLP is a New York-based plaintiffs’ law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, whistleblower, and consumer litigation. The firm’s efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars. Additional information about the firm can be found at Kirby McInerney LLP’s website: http://www.kmllp.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts
Kirby McInerney LLP
Thomas W. Elrod, Esq.
212-371-6600
https://www.kmllp.com
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.