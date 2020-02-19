INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Continues Investigation of Shareholder Claims Against ProAssurance Corporation

NEW YORK, Feb. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP is investigating potential claims against ProAssurance Corporation (“ProAssurance” or the “Company”) (NYSE: PRA ). This investigation concerns whether ProAssurance has violated federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On January 22, 2020, ProAssurance disclosed a $37 million charge to its loss reserves for the fourth quarter of 2019 due to “deteriorating loss experience, driven by a large national healthcare account.”

On this news, the price of ProAssurance shares fell $4.18, or 11.1%, to close at $33.40 on January 23, 2020.

