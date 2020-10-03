Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Notifies Investors That It has Filed a Class Action Lawsuit Against Alteryx, Inc. with an Expanded Class Period and of the Approaching Lead Plaintiff Deadline

INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Notifies Investors That It has Filed a Class Action Lawsuit Against Alteryx, Inc. with an Expanded Class Period and of the Approaching Lead Plaintiff Deadline

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 1 hour ago

NEW YORK, Oct. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California, captioned Lagudi v. Alteryx, Inc., et al. (Case No. 8:20-cv-01910), on behalf of those who acquired Alteryx, Inc. (“Alteryx” or the “Company”) (NYSE: AYX) from May 6, 2020 through August 7, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors have until October 19, 2020 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

The Complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that the Company was unable to close large deals within the quarter and deals were pushed out to subsequent quarters or downsized; (2) that, as a result, Alteryx increasingly relied on adoption licenses to attract new customers; (3) that, as a result and due to the nature of adoption licenses, the Company’s revenue was reasonably likely to decline; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

On August 6, 2020, after the market closed, Alteryx announced its second quarter 2020 financial results, and stated that the Company expected only 10% to 11% revenue growth for the full year, and 7% to 11% revenue growth for the third quarter of 2020 (as compared to the same period in 2019). On this news, Alteryx’s stock price fell $47.62, or more than 28%, to close at $121.38 per share on August 7, 2020.

On August 7, 2020, after the market closed, the Company filed its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended June 30, 2020. Therein, Alteryx further disclosed, in relevant part, that: “During the three and six months ended June 30, 2020, we continued to experience significant changes in customer buying behavior that began in March as a result of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, including decreased customer engagement and delayed sales cycles. As a result of these changes, we experienced a decrease in revenue from the three months ended June 30, 2020 as compared to the three months ended March 31, 2020 and deterioration in near-term demand, and saw key business metrics, including our dollar-based net expansion rate, decrease quarter over quarter… Further, as a result of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our operating results for the three months ended June 30, 2020, we expect our business in fiscal 2020 to continue to perform at levels lower than planned prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.” On this news, Alteryx’s stock price fell $12.15, or 10%, to close at $109.23 per share on August 10, 2020.

If you acquired Alteryx securities, have information, or would like to learn more about these claims, please contact Thomas W. Elrod of Kirby McInerney at 212-371-6600, by email at [email protected], or by filling out this contact form, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters without any cost to you.

Kirby McInerney is a New York-based plaintiffs’ law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, and whistleblower litigation. The firm’s efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars. Additional information about the firm can be found at Kirby McInerney’s website: www.kmllp.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts

Kirby McInerney LLP
Thomas W. Elrod, Esq., (212) 371-6600
[email protected]
www.kmllp.com

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.