INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Clover Health Investments, Corp. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm Before April 6, 2021

NEW YORK, March 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Tennessee on behalf of those who acquired Clover Health Investments, Corp. (“Clover” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: CLOV) securities from October 6, 2020 through February 4, 2021 (the “Class Period”). Investors have until April 6, 2021 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

On January 7, 2021, Clover merged with SPAC Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III and began to trade under the symbol CLOV on NASDAQ. On February 4, 2021, Hindenburg Research issued a report stating that prior to the merger, Clover had been under active investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice for issues ranging from kickbacks to marketing practices to undisclosed third-party deals. Clover did not reveal that it was under active investigation by the DOJ. On this news, the price of Clover’s shares fell $1.72 per share, or approximately 12.3%, to close at $12.23 per share on February 4, 2021, representing a one-day loss in market capitalization of approximately $700 million.

The lawsuit alleges that throughout the Class Period Defendants issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Clover was the recipient of a Civil Investigative Demand from the DOJ; (ii) much of Clover’s sales are driven by a major related party deal that Clover not only failed to disclose but took active steps to conceal; (iii) Clover’s subsidiary Seek Insurance failed to disclose its relationship with Clover and misled consumers as to its purported independence; (iv) Clover’s software was in fact rudimentary; and (v) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Clover securities, have information, or would like to learn more about these claims, please contact Thomas W. Elrod of Kirby McInerney LLP at 212-371-6600, by email at [email protected], or by filling out this contact form, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters without any cost to you.

Kirby McInerney LLP is a New York-based plaintiffs’ law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, whistleblower, and consumer litigation. The firm’s efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars. Additional information about the firm can be found at Kirby McInerney LLP’s website: http://www.kmllp.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

