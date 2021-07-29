INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against DiDi Global Inc. with an Expanded Class Period and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm Before September 7, 2021

NEW YORK, July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP reminds investors of the upcoming September 7, 2021 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class actions filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired DiDi Global Inc. (“DiDi” or the “Company”) (NYSE: DIDI): American Depositary Shares (“ADSs” or “shares”) (a) pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and prospectus (collectively, the “Registration Statement”) issued in connection with the Company’s June 2021 initial public offering (“IPO” or the “Offering”); and/or (b) between June 27, 2021 and July 2, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

DiDi purports to be the world’s largest mobility technology platform. The Company claims to be the “go-to brand in China for shared mobility,” offering a range of services including ride hailing, taxi hailing, chauffeur, and hitch.

On or about June 30, 2021, DiDi sold about 316.8 million ADSs in its IPO for $14 per share, raising nearly $4.5 billion in new capital.

On July 2, 2021, the Cyberspace Administration of China (“CAC”) stated that it had launched an investigation into DiDi to protect national security and the public interest. It also reported that it had asked DiDi to stop new user registrations during the course of the investigation. On this news, the Company’s ADS price declined by $0.87 per ADS, or approximately 5.3%, from $16.40 per ADS on July 1, 2021 to close at $15.53 per ADS on July 2, 2021.

Then, on Sunday, July 4, 2021, DiDi reported that the CAC ordered smartphone app stores to stop offering the “DiDi Chuxing” app because it “collect[ed] personal information in violation of relevant PRC laws and regulations.” Though users who previously downloaded the app could continue to use it, DiDi stated that “the app takedown may have an adverse impact on its revenue in China.”

On July 5, 2021, The Wall Street Journal reported that the CAC had asked the Company as early as three months prior to the IPO to postpone the offering because of national security concerns and to “conduct a thorough self-examination of its network security.” On this news, the Company’s ADS declined by $3.04 per ADS, or approximately 19.6%, from $15.53 per ADS on July 2, 2021, to close at $12.49 per ADS on July 6, 2021.

On July 22, 2021, prior to market hours, Bloomberg published an article entitled “China Weighs Unprecedented Penalty for DiDi After U.S. IPO” which reported that “Chinese regulators are considering serious, perhaps unprecedented, penalties for DiDi Global Inc. after its controversial initial public offering last month[.]” On this news, the Company’s ADS price declined by $1.30 per ADS, or approximately nearly 11.3%, from $11.50 per ADS to close at $10.20 per ADS on July 22, 2021.

The lawsuit alleges that the Registration Statement was materially false and misleading and omitted to state material adverse facts. Throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that DiDi’s apps did not comply with applicable laws and regulations governing privacy protection and the collection of personal information; (2) that, as a result, the Company was reasonably likely to incur scrutiny from the CAC; (3) that the CAC had already warned DiDi to delay its IPO to conduct a self-examination of its network security; (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, DiDi’s apps were reasonably likely to be taken down from app stores in China, which would have an adverse effect on its financial results and operations; and (5) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

