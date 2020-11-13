INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Evolus, Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm Before December 15, 2020

Breaking News
NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of those who acquired Evolus, Inc. (“Evolus” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: EOLS) securities during the period February 1, 2019 through July 6, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors have until December 15, 2020 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

On July 6, 2020, the Initial Final Determination was issued by the U.S. International Trade Commission (“ITC”) in a case brought by Allergan and Medytox against Evolus, asserting that Evolus stole certain trade secrets to develop Jeuveau™. The ITC Judge determined that the Company misappropriated the botulinum toxin strain as well as the manufacturing processes that led to its development and manufacture. As a result, the ITC Judge recommended a ten-year long ban on the Company’s ability to import Jeuveau™ into the United States and a ten-year long cease and desist order preventing Evolus from selling Jeuveau™ in the United States.

On this news, the Company’s share price declined significantly, falling 37% over the course of two trading days, to close at $3.35 on July 8, 2020, thereby injuring investors.

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the real source of botulinum toxin bacterial strain as well as the manufacturing processes used to develop Jeuveau™ originated with and were misappropriated from Medytox; (2) sufficient evidentiary support existed for the allegations that Evolus misappropriated certain trade secrets relating to the botulin toxin strain and the manufacturing processes for the development of Jeuveau™; (3) as a result, Evolus faced a real threat of regulatory and/or court action, prohibiting the import, marketing, and sale of Jeuveau™; (4) which in turn seriously threatened Evolus’ ability to commercialize Jeuveau™ in the United States and generate revenue; and (5) any revenues generated from the sale of Jeuveau™ were based on Evolus’ unlawful activities, including the misappropriation of trade secrets and secret manufacturing processes belonging to Allergan and Medytox.

If you acquired Evolus securities, have information, or would like to learn more about these claims, please contact Thomas W. Elrod of Kirby McInerney at 212-371-6600, by email at [email protected], or by filling out this contact form, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters without any cost to you.

Kirby McInerney is a New York-based plaintiffs’ law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, and whistleblower litigation. The firm’s efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars. Additional information about the firm can be found at Kirby McInerney’s website: www.kmllp.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts

Kirby McInerney LLP
Thomas W. Elrod, Esq., (212) 371-6600
[email protected]
www.kmllp.com

