INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against First American Financial Corp. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm Before December 24, 2020

Nov. 13, 2020

NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of those who acquired First American Financial Corp. (“First American” or the “Company”) (NYSE: FAF) securities during the period from February 17, 2017 through October 22, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors have until December 24, 2020 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

On May 24, 2019, KrebsOnSecurity.com (“KrebsOnSecurity”), a noted cybersecurity blog, reported a massive data exposure by First American in which Approximately 885 million customer files were exposed by First American. On this news, shares of First American fell $3.46, or over 6%, to close at $51.80 on May 25, 2019.

On October 22, 2020, First American filed a quarterly report on Form 10-Q with the SEC, announcing that the Company had received a Wells Notice regarding its massive security breach. On this news, the price of First American shares fell approximately $4.83 per share, or 9%, to close at $46.75 per share on October 22, 2020.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company failed to implement basic security standards to protect its customers’ sensitive personal information and data; (2) the Company faced a heightened risk of cybersecurity failure due to its automation and efficiency initiatives; and (3) as a result, defendants’ public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

If you acquired First American securities, have information, or would like to learn more about these claims, please contact Thomas W. Elrod of Kirby McInerney at 212-371-6600, by email at [email protected], or by filling out this contact form, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters without any cost to you.

Kirby McInerney is a New York-based plaintiffs’ law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, and whistleblower litigation. The firm’s efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars. Additional information about the firm can be found at Kirby McInerney’s website: www.kmllp.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts

Kirby McInerney LLP
Thomas W. Elrod, Esq., (212) 371-6600
[email protected]
www.kmllp.com

 

