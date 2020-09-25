INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Portland General Electric Company and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm Before November 2, 2020

Breaking News
NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Oregon on behalf of those who acquired Portland General Electric Company (“PGE” or the “Company”) (NYSE: POR) securities during the period from April 24, 2020 through August 24, 2020 (the “Class Period”). Investors have until November 2, 2020 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

PGE is an electric utility that engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The Company also participates in wholesale markets by purchasing and selling electricity and natural gas to meet the needs of its retail customers.

On August 24, 2020, PGE announced that it had incurred losses of $127 million as of August 24, 2020. PGE further stated that “PGE personnel entered into a number of energy trades during 2020, with increasing volume accumulating late in the second quarter and into the third quarter, resulting in significant exposure to the Company.” In addition, PGE announced that it had formed a Special Committee “to review the energy trading that led to the losses and the Company’s procedures and controls related to the trading.” On this news, the Company’s share price fell $3.51, or nearly 8%, to close at $38.45 per share on August 24, 2020.

The complaint, filed on September 3, 2020, alleges that throughout the class period defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that PGE lacked effective internal controls over its energy trading practices; (2) that PGE personnel had entered energy trades during 2020, with increasing volume accumulating late in the second quarter and into the third quarter, that created significant negative financial exposure for PGE; (3) that, as a result, the Company was reasonably likely to incur significant losses; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you acquired PEG securities, have information, or would like to learn more about these claims, please contact Thomas W. Elrod of Kirby McInerney at 212-371-6600, by email at [email protected], or by filling out this contact form, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters without any cost to you.

Kirby McInerney is a New York-based plaintiffs’ law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, and whistleblower litigation. The firm’s efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars. Additional information about the firm can be found at Kirby McInerney’s website: www.kmllp.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts

Kirby McInerney LLP
Thomas W. Elrod, Esq., (212) 371-6600
[email protected]
www.kmllp.com

