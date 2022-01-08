Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed on Behalf of Zillow Group, Inc. (Z, ZG) Investors with an Expanded Class Period and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm Before January 18, 2022

INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed on Behalf of Zillow Group, Inc. (Z, ZG) Investors with an Expanded Class Period and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm Before January 18, 2022

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 18 mins ago

NEW YORK, Jan. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Washington on behalf of those who acquired Zillow Group, Inc. (“Zillow” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: Z, ZG) securities from August 7, 2020 through November 2, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors have until January 18, 2022 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

Zillow is a real estate company that purports to offer customers an on-demand experience for selling, buying, renting or financing with transparence.

On October 18, 2021, the Company announced that Zillow Offers suspended signing of new contracts through 2021 and would focus on its current inventory, citing “a backlog in renovations and operational capacity constraints[.]” Zillow claimed that “[p]ausing new contracts will enable us to focus on sellers already under contract with us and our current home inventory.” On this news, Zillow’s Class A share price declined by $8.84 per share, or approximately 9.4%, from $94.30 per share to close at $85.46 per share on October 18, 2021, and Zillow’s Class C share price declined by $8.97 per share, or approximately 9.4%, from $94.97 per share to close at $86.00 per share on October 18, 2021.

Then, on November 2, 2021, Zillow announced that it was winding down Zillow Offers because “the unpredictability in forecasting home prices far exceeds what we anticipated and continuing to scale Zillow Offers would result in too much earnings and balance-sheet volatility.” As a result, third quarter 2021 financial results included a $304 million inventory write-down, and the Company further expected “an additional $240 million to $265 million of losses to be recognized in Q4.” On this news, Zillow’s Class A share price declined by $19.62 per share, or approximately 23%, from $85.48 per share to close at $65.86 per share on November 3, 2021, and Zillow’s Class C share price declined by $21.73 per share, or approximately 24.9%, from $87.20 per share to close at $65.47 per share on November 3, 2021.

The lawsuit alleges throughout the Class Period, Defendants repeatedly, falsely touted the strength and sustainability of the Company’s Zillow Offers business and failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Zillow knew that it did not have the ability to properly price homes for its Zillow Offers business; (2) this inability, in addition to labor and supply shortages, resulted in a backlog of inventory in the Zillow Offers business; (3) as a result of the foregoing, Zillow was reasonably likely to wind-down its Zillow Offers business, which would have a material adverse impact of Zillow’s financial results; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, the Defendants’ positive Class Period statements about Zillow’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Zillow securities, have information, or would like to learn more about these claims, please contact Thomas W. Elrod of Kirby McInerney LLP at 212-371-6600, by email at investigations@kmllp.com, or by filling out this contact form, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters without any cost to you.

Kirby McInerney LLP is a New York-based plaintiffs’ law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, whistleblower, and consumer litigation. The firm’s efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars. Additional information about the firm can be found at Kirby McInerney LLP’s website: http://www.kmllp.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts
Kirby McInerney LLP
Thomas W. Elrod, Esq.
212-371-6600
https://www.kmllp.com
investigations@kmllp.com

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.