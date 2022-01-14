Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Reminds Investors That Securities Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed on Behalf of Investors in Berkeley Lights, Inc. (BLI), Cloopen Group Holding Limited (RAAS), and Paysafe Limited (PSFE) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Reminds Investors That Securities Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed on Behalf of Investors in Berkeley Lights, Inc. (BLI), Cloopen Group Holding Limited (RAAS), and Paysafe Limited (PSFE) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 10 mins ago

NEW YORK, Jan. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP reminds investors that securities class action lawsuits have been filed on behalf of investors in securities of Berkeley Lights, Inc., Cloopen Group Holding Limited, and Paysafe Limited. Investors have until the deadlines below to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuits. Additional information about each case can be found at the links provided below.

Berkeley Lights, Inc. (“Berkeley Lights” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: BLI)

Class Period: July 17, 2020 to September 14, 2021
Pending Court: U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 7, 2022

The lawsuit alleges throughout the Class Period, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Berkeley Lights’ flagship instrument, the Beacon, suffered from numerous design and manufacturing defects including breakdowns, high error rates, data integrity issues and other problems, limiting the ability of biotechnology companies and research institutions to consistently use the machines at scale; (ii) Berkeley Lights had received numerous customer complaints regarding the durability and effectiveness of Berkeley Lights’ automation systems, including complaints related to the design and manufacturing; (iii) the actual market for Berkeley Lights’ products and services was a fraction of the $23 billion represented to investors because of, among other things, the relatively high cost of Berkeley Lights’ instruments and consumables and inability to provide the sustained performance necessary to justify these high costs; and (iv) as a result, Defendants’ statements to investors during the Class Period regarding Berkeley Lights’ business, operations and financial results were materially false and misleading.

For additional information on the Berkeley Lights lawsuit please visit this website.

Cloopen Group Holding Limited (“Cloopen” or the “Company”) (NYSE: RAAS)

Class Period: February 9, 2021 to May 10, 2021
Pending Court: U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 8, 2022

The lawsuit alleges throughout the Class Period, the Registration Statement failed to disclose Cloopen’s growth strategy was allegedly not working, and its existing customers were abandoning the Company. It further alleges that the Registration Statement failed to disclose that an increasing number of Cloopen’s customers were refusing to pay, forcing the Company to record massive increases in its accounts receivables and allowance for doubtful accounts, and that the Registration Statement also allegedly failed to disclose that Cloopen was weighed down by huge liabilities related to the fair value of certain recently-granted warrants.

For additional information on the Cloopen lawsuit please visit this website.

Paysafe Limited (“Paysafe” or the “Company”) (NYSE: PSFE)

Class Period: December 7, 2020 to November 10, 2021
Pending Court: U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 8, 2022

The lawsuit alleges throughout the Class Period, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Paysafe was being negatively impacted by gambling regulations in key European markets; (2) Paysafe was encountering performance challenges in its Digital Wallet segment; and (3) new eCommerce customer agreements were being pushed back.

For additional information on the Paysafe lawsuit please visit this website.

About Kirby McInerney LLP:

Kirby McInerney is a New York-based plaintiffs’ law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, whistleblower, and consumer litigation. The firm’s efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars. Additional information about the firm can be found at Kirby McInerney’s website: www.kmllp.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts
Kirby McInerney LLP
Thomas W. Elrod, Esq.
(212) 371-6600
investigations@kmllp.com
www.kmllp.com

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.