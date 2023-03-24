NEW YORK, March 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP reminds investors that securities class action lawsuits have been filed on behalf of investors in securities of Dutch Bros, Inc., Fidelity National Information Services, Inc., and Lumen Technologies, Inc. Investors have until the deadlines below to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuits. Additional information about each case can be found at the links provided below.

Dutch Bros, Inc. (“Dutch Bros”) (NYSE: BROS)

Class Period: March 1, 2022 to May 11, 2022

Pending Court: U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 1, 2023

The lawsuit alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Dutch Bros was experiencing increased costs and expenses, including on dairy; and (2) as a result, Dutch Bros was experiencing increased margin pressure and decreased profitability in the first quarter of 2022.

For additional information on the Dutch Bros lawsuit, please visit this website.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (“Fidelity”) (NYSE: FIS)

Class Period: November 3, 2021 to January 31, 2023

Pending Court: U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Florida

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 5, 2023

The lawsuit alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose that: (1) the integration of Worldpay, a payments company Fidelity National had acquired on July 31, 2019, was not ahead of schedule; (2) the integration of Worldpay was not successfully completed during the Class Period; and (3) the increases in revenue synergies were not driven by the Worldpay integration.

For additional information on the Fidelity lawsuit, please visit this website.

Lumen Technologies, Inc. (“Lumen”) (NYSE: PHI)

Class Period: September 14, 2020 to February 7, 2023

Pending Court: U.S. District Court for the Western District of Louisiana

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 2, 2023

The lawsuit alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose that: (i) various headwinds were impeding the Lumen’s ability to invest in and grow its Quantum Fiber brand; (ii) Quantum Fiber was not progressing as was represented to the investing public; (iii) Lumen’s management was reassessing its strategic priorities and had placed a hold on the plans to quickly scale up the Quantum Fiber brand; and (iv) as a result of Lumen’s decision to delay expansion of Quantum Fiber, its results and metrics were negatively impacted and the scaling up of Quantum Fiber would not occur until, at the earliest, the end of 2023.

For additional information on the Lumen lawsuit, please visit this website.

About Kirby McInerney LLP:

Kirby McInerney is a New York-based plaintiffs’ law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, whistleblower, and consumer litigation. The firm’s efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars. Additional information about the firm can be found at Kirby McInerney’s website: www.kmllp.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts

Kirby McInerney LLP

Thomas W. Elrod, Esq.

212-699-1180

investigations@kmllp.com

www.kmllp.com