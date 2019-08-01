INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of Carbonite, Inc. Investors (CARB)

BENSALEM, Pa, Aug. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of Carbonite, Inc. (“Carbonite” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: CARB ) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

On July 25, 2019, after the market closed, the Company reported revenue of $121.5 million for second quarter 2019 due to “challenges in parts of [its] data protection business.” Moreover, the Company reduced its full year revenue guidance from a range of $457 to $471 million, to a range of $443.5 to $448.5 million. The Company’s Chief Executive Officer, Mohamad Ali, resigned.

On this news, shares of Carbonite fell as much as 25% in intraday trading on July 26, 2019, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased Carbonite securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to [email protected] , or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com .

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.