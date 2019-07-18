BENSALEM, Pa., July 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (“Knight-Swift” or the “Company”) (NYSE: KNX) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible breaches of fiduciary duty and/or violations of law.
If you purchased Knight-Swift securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to [email protected], or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.
This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.
Contacts
Law Offices of Howard G. Smith
Howard G. Smith, Esquire
215-638-4847
888-638-4847
[email protected]
www.howardsmithlaw.com
GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
- INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. Investors - July 18, 2019
- ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Reminds Beazer Homes USA, Inc. Investors of Important August 5th Deadline in Securities Class Action Lawsuit – BZH - July 18, 2019
- Avis Budget Group to Announce Second Quarter 2019 Results on August 5th - July 18, 2019