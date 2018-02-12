Breaking News
INVESTOR ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Shareholders of AZZ Inc. of Commencement of a Class Action Lawsuit and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of March 12, 2018 – AZZ

NEW YORK, Feb. 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:

To: All persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired securities of AZZ Inc. (“AZZ”) (NYSE:AZZ) between April 22, 2015 and January 8, 2018. You are hereby notified that a securities class action lawsuit has been commenced in the USDC for the Northern District of Texas. To get more information go to:

http://www.zlk.com/plsra-c/azz-inc?wire=3

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (212) 363-7500, toll-free: (877) 363-5972. There is no cost or obligation to you.

The complaint alleges that throughout the class period Defendants issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the Company misstated revenues for its Energy Segment for the duration of the Class Period; (ii) the Company failed to report revenues in compliance with FASB Accounting Standards; (iii) the Company lacked adequate internal controls over financial reporting; (iv) its purported efforts to evaluate revenue recognition standards had been an apparent failure; and that (v) as a result of the foregoing, AZZ’s financial statements were materially false and misleading. On January 9, 2018, AZZ disclosed the determination that the Company “historically should have accounted differently for certain contracts within its Energy Segment.” As a result, AZZ is reviewing the impact of this determination on its historical accounting and financial results from 2015 through 2017 and announced it is delaying the release of its Form 10-Q for the quarter ended November 30, 2017.

If you suffered a loss in AZZ you have until March 12, 2018 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm’s attorneys have extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities litigation, and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

