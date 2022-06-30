INVESTOR ALERT: Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into Dingdong (Cayman) Ltd (DDL)

NEW YORK, June 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP (“Scott+Scott”), an international shareholder and consumer rights litigation firm, is investigating whether Dingdong (Cayman) Ltd (“Dingdong” or the “Company”) (NYSE: DDL) and certain members of its management team violated federal securities laws. If you purchased Dingdong securities pursuant and/or traceable to Dingdong’s Initial Public Offering (“IPO”) in June 2021, and lost money, you are encouraged to contact Jonathan Zimmerman at (888) 398-9312 for more information.

Dingdong’s IPO was priced at $23.50 per American Depository Share (“ADS”). On June 28, 2022, Dingdong’s ADSs closed at $5.47, representing a loss of 76.7%.

