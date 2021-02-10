INVESTOR ALERT: Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Continues to Investigate Guess ?, Inc.’s Directors and Officers for Breach of Fiduciary Duties – GES

Breaking News
NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP (“Scott+Scott”), an international securities and consumer rights litigation firm, continues investigating certain directors and officers of Guess ?, Inc. (“Guess”) (NYSE: GES) for breaching their fiduciary duties to Guess and its shareholders. If you are a Guess shareholder, you may contact attorney Joe Pettigrew for additional information toll-free at 844-818-6982 or [email protected].

Scott+Scott is investigating whether Guess’s board of directors or senior management failed to manage Guess in an acceptable manner, in breach of their fiduciary duties to Guess, and whether Guess has suffered damages as a result.

On January 19, 2021, a fashion model filed a complaint against Guess and its co-founder and director Paul Marciano, alleging that Marciano was a known “recidivist sexual predator.”

What You Can Do

If you are a Guess shareholder, you may have legal claims against Guess’s directors and officers. If you wish to discuss this investigation, or have questions about this notice or your legal rights, please contact attorney Joe Pettigrew toll-free at 844-818-6982 or [email protected]

About Scott+Scott

Scott+Scott has significant experience in prosecuting major securities, antitrust, and consumer rights actions throughout the United States. The firm represents pension funds, foundations, individuals, and other entities worldwide with offices in New York, London, Amsterdam, Connecticut, California, Virginia, and Ohio.

