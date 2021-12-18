Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / INVESTOR ALERT: Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Files Securities Class Action Against Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOD)

INVESTOR ALERT: Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Files Securities Class Action Against Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOD)

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 1 hour ago

NEW YORK, Dec. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP (“Scott+Scott”), an international shareholder and consumer rights litigation firm, has filed a securities class action lawsuit against Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOD) (“Robinhood” or the “Company”), certain Robinhood directors and officers, and the underwriters of Robinhood’s July 2021 initial public offering (the “IPO” or the “Offering”), alleging violations of §§11, 12(a)(2) and 15 of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, 15 U.S.C. §§ 77k, 77l(a)(2), and 77o. If you purchased Robinhood common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the Offering, you are encouraged to contact Scott+Scott attorney Jonathan Zimmerman at (888) 398-9312, or at jzimmerman@scott-scott.com for more information.

Robinhood is a financial services company known for pioneering commission-free trades of stocks, exchange-traded funds and cryptocurrencies via a mobile app.

On or about July 30, 2021, Robinhood conducted its IPO, offering 55 million shares of its common stock to the public at a price of $38 per share (the “Offering Price”) for anticipated proceeds of over $2 billion.

According to the complaint, Robinhood’s registration statement and prospectus used to effectuate its IPO contained representations that were materially inaccurate, misleading, and/or incomplete because they failed to disclose that, at the time of the IPO, Robinhood’s revenue growth was experiencing a major reversal, with transaction-based revenues from cryptocurrency trading serving only as a short-term, transitory injection, masking what was actually stagnating growth. In addition, the Company’s “significant investments” in enhancing the reliability and scalability of its platform were patently inadequate and/or defective, exposing Robinhood to worsening service-level disruptions and security breaches, particularly as the Company scaled its services to a larger user base.

As these true facts emerged after the Offering, Robinhood’s shares fell sharply, trading as low as $17.08 per share, representing a decline of over 55% from the Offering Price.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline

The Lead Plaintiff deadline in this action is February 15, 2022. Any member of the proposed Class may seek to serve as Lead Plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain a member of the proposed Class. The case is pending in the Northern District of California under docket number 21-cv-9767.

What You Can Do

If you purchased Robinhood common stock during the Class Period, or if you have questions about this notice or your legal rights, you are encouraged to contact attorney Jonathan Zimmerman at (888) 398-9312 or jzimmerman@scott-scott.com.

About Scott+Scott

Scott+Scott has significant experience in prosecuting major securities, antitrust, and consumer rights actions throughout the United States. The firm represents pension funds, foundations, individuals, and other entities worldwide with offices in New York, London, Amsterdam, Connecticut, California, Virginia, and Ohio.

This may be considered Attorney Advertising.

CONTACT:
Jonathan Zimmerman
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP
230 Park Avenue, 17th Floor, New York, NY 10169-1820
(888) 398-9312
jzimmerman@scott-scott.com

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.