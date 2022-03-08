Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / INVESTOR ALERT: Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Files Securities Class Action Against SafeMoon LLC (SAFEMOON), its Executive Officers, and Celebrity Promoters

INVESTOR ALERT: Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Files Securities Class Action Against SafeMoon LLC (SAFEMOON), its Executive Officers, and Celebrity Promoters

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 25 mins ago

NEW YORK, March 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP (“Scott+Scott”), an international securities and consumer rights litigation firm, today announced that it has filed a class action lawsuit against Defendants SafeMoon LLC, SafeMoon US, LLC, SafeMoon Connect, LLC, Tano LLC, SafeMoon LTD, SafeMoon Protocol LTD, and SafeMoon Media Group LTD (collectively, “SafeMoon” or the “Company”), Jake Paul, Nick Carter, DeAndre Cortez Way, Ben Phillips, Miles Parks McCollum, and Daniel M. Keem (the “Promoter Defendants”), and Individual Defendants Shaun Witriol, Ryan Arriaga, Jack Haines-Davies, Henry “Hank” Wyatt, Thomas Smith, Kyle Nagy, and the Company’s Chief Executive Officer, Braden John Karony (together with the Promotor Defendants and SafeMoon, the “Defendants”).  

The action, which was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California and captioned Blacksher v. SafeMoon LLC et al., Case No. 2:22-cv-01527, asserts claims under §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the “Exchange Act”), 15 U.S.C. §§78j(b), and 78t(a), and other California state consumer protection laws, on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired the digital assets of SafeMoon (sold as tokens under the ticker symbol “SAFEMOON” on various cryptocurrency exchanges including PancakeSwap) from March 8, 2021 through March 7, 2022 inclusive (the “Class Period”), and who were damaged thereby.   The lead plaintiff deadline in this action is May 9, 2022.

If you purchased SafeMoon digital asset tokens between March 8, 2021 and March 7, 2022, inclusive, and have suffered significant losses, realized or unrealized, you are encouraged to contact Scott+Scott attorney Sean Masson (212) 519-0522, or via email at smasson@scott-scott.com, for more information.

SafeMoon is a cryptocurrency-related company that offers investors various financial products associated with decentralized finance.

The complaint alleges that Defendants violated provisions of the Exchange Act by making false and misleading statements concerning SafeMoon’s growth prospects, financial ownership, and financial benefits for SAFEMOON token investors, as well as using celebrity promotors to lure in unsuspecting investors so that SafeMoon insiders could sell off their holdings into artificially created volume.

On December 31, 2021, the price of the SAFEMOON Token hit a low of $0.0000006521 per token, an over 80% drop from its height during the Class Period, which it has not been able to recover.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline

The lead plaintiff deadline in this action is May 9, 2022. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than May 9, 2022. Any member of the proposed class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice or may choose to do nothing and remain a member of the proposed class.  

If you wish to discuss this action, or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, please contact Plaintiff’s counsel, Sean Masson of Scott+Scott, at (212) 519-0522 or via email at smasson@scott-scott.com.

About Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP
Scott+Scott has significant experience in prosecuting major securities, antitrust, and consumer rights actions throughout the United States, and is actively litigating several cryptocurrency cases. The firm represents pension funds, foundations, individuals, and other entities worldwide with offices in New York, London, Amsterdam, Connecticut, California, Ohio, and Virginia.

CONTACT:
Sean Masson
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP
230 Park Ave, 17th Floor, New York, NY 10169
(212) 519-0522
smasson@scott-scott.com

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.