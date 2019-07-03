INVESTOR ALERT: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District for the Western District of Tennessee.

LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE IS AUGUST 26, 2019

NEW YORK, July 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Western District of Tennessee on behalf of investors that acquired Fred’s Inc., (“Fred’s” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: FRED) securities between December 20, 2016 and June 28, 2017, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

If you have incurred losses in the shares of Fred's you may, no later than August 26, 2019, request that the Court appoint you lead plaintiff of the proposed class.

The filed complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business,

operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose and/or materially misled investors regarding:

The level of regulatory risk faced in the original and revised mergers between Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc., (“Walgreens”) and Rite Aid Corp., (“Rite Aid”) which would directly and adversely affect the Asset Purchase Agreement whereby Rite Aid agreed to sell 865 Rite Aid stores to Fred’s for $950 million in an all-cash transaction;

The accuracy of reports signaling regulatory turbulence in closing the original and revised mergers; and

Inside knowledge with respect to the FTC providing confidence that the deal would close.

On June 29, 2017, Rite Aid and Walgreens announced that they had terminated the merger and thereby the Fred’s Asset Purchase Agreement. On this news, Fred’s stock price dropped $2.78 per share or over 22% to close at $9.41 per share. The Company’s stock price continued to fall over the following months, closing at $6.60 per share on September 27, 2017.

