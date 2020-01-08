Breaking News
INVESTOR CLASS ACTION DEADLINES: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Investors in Plantronics Inc., Lipocine, Inc. and Armstrong Flooring Inc., of Filing Deadlines

NEW YORK, Jan. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bernstein Liebhard LLP announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of PLT, LPCN and AFI. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the court by the lead plaintiff deadlines listed below. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as lead plaintiff. If you take no action, you may remain an absent class member. 

To discuss the cases below please contact Matthew E. Guarnero toll free at (877) 779-1414.

Plantronics, Inc.  (NYSE: PLT)
CLASS PERIOD: 07/02/2018 – 11/05/2019
LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE: January 13, 2020

Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) that the Company had engaged in channel stuffing to artificially boost sales; (2) that the Company’s internal control over inventory levels was not effective; (3) that the Company had not adequately monitored inventory levels ahead of multiple product launches, where the new models would displace demand for aging products; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

To get additional information about the Plantronics Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit contact Matthew E. Guarnero toll free at (877) 779-1414 or [email protected]

Lipocine, Inc.  (NASDAQ: LPCN)
CLASS PERIOD: 03/27/2019 – 11/08/2019
LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE: January 14, 2020

Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (i) the results from Lipocine’s clinical studies of TLANDO were insufficient to demonstrate the drug’s efficacy; (ii) accordingly, Lipocine’s third NDA for TLANDO was highly likely to be found deficient by the FDA; and (iii) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times..

To get additional information about the LPCN Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit contact Matthew E. Guarnero toll free at (877) 779-1414 or [email protected]

Armstrong Flooring, Inc.  (NYSE: AFI)
CLASS PERIOD: 03/06/2018 – 11/04/2019
LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE: January 14, 2020

Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) that the Company had engaged in channel stuffing to artificially boost sales; (2) that the Company’s internal control over inventory levels was not effective; and (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

To get additional information about the Armstrong Flooring Shareholder Class Action contact Matthew E. Guarnero toll free at (877) 779-1414 or [email protected]

