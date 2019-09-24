INVESTOR CLASS ACTION DEADLINES: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Investors in VAL, NTAP, and TWOU of Filing Deadlines

NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bernstein Liebhard LLP announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of VAL, NTAP, and TWOU. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the court by the lead plaintiff deadlines listed below. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as lead plaintiff. If you take no action, you may remain an absent class member.

To discuss the cases below please contact Matthew E. Guarnero toll free at (877) 779-1414.

Valaris plc (NYSE: VAL)

CLASS PERIOD: 04/11/2019 – 07/31/2019

LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE: October 21, 2019

Throughout the Class Period, Defendants made material misstatements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the Company was plagued by a weak ultra-deepwater segment, massive cash usage, and significant negative cash flow; (ii) the foregoing was reasonably likely to have a material negative impact on the Company’s second quarter 2019 results; (iii) the merger leading to Valaris’s establishment could not deliver on its touted benefits; and (iv) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

To get additional information about the Valaris Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit contact Matthew E. Guarnero toll free at (877) 779-1414

NetApp (NASDAQ: NTAP)

CLASS PERIOD: 05/22/2019 – 08/01/2019

LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE: October 15, 2019

Throughout the class period Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: (1) that the Company was unable to close large deals within the quarter and that the deals were pushed out to subsequent quarters or downsized; (2) that, as a result, the Company’s revenue would be materially impacted; (3) that, as a result, the Company would lower its fiscal 2020 guidance; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

To get additional information about the NTAP Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit contact Matthew E. Guarnero toll free at (877) 779-1414

2U Inc. (NASDAQ: TWOU)

CLASS PERIOD: 02/26/2018 – 07/30/2019

LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE: October 7, 2019

Throughout the Class Period, Defendants made material misstatements and/or failed to disclose to investors: (i) that the Company faced increasing competition in online education and particularly regarding graduate programs; (ii) that the Company faced certain program-specific issues that negatively impacted its performance; (iii) that, as a result, the Company’s business model was not sustainable; (iv) that the Company would slow its program launches; and (v) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

To get additional information about the TWOU Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit contact Matthew E. Guarnero toll free at (877) 779-1414

Since 1993, Bernstein Liebhard LLP has recovered over $3.5 billion for its clients. In addition to representing individual investors, the Firm has been retained by some of the largest public and private pension funds in the country to monitor their assets and pursue litigation on their behalf. As a result of its success litigating hundreds of lawsuits and class actions, the Firm has been named to The National Law Journal’s “Plaintiffs’ Hot List” thirteen times and listed in The Legal 500 for ten consecutive years.

ATTORNEY ADVERTISING. © 2019 Bernstein Liebhard LLP. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Bernstein Liebhard LLP, 10 East 40th Street, New York, New York 10016, (212) 779-1414. The lawyer responsible for this advertisement in the State of Connecticut is Michael S. Bigin. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

Contact Information