Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Agilent Technologies, Maxim Integrated Products, MetLife, Easterly Government Properties, Terreno Realty, and Hilton Grand Vacations — Discovering Underlying Factors of Influence

NEW YORK, Dec. 05, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — In new independent research reports released early this morning, Market Source Research released its latest key findings for all current investors, traders, and shareholders of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A), Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM), MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET), Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA), Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO), and Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV), including updated fundamental summaries, consolidated fiscal reporting, and fully-qualified certified analyst research.

Complimentary Access: Research Reports

Full copies of recently published reports are available to readers at the links below.

A DOWNLOAD: http://MarketSourceResearch.com/register/?so=A

MXIM DOWNLOAD: http://MarketSourceResearch.com/register/?so=MXIM

MET DOWNLOAD: http://MarketSourceResearch.com/register/?so=MET

DEA DOWNLOAD: http://MarketSourceResearch.com/register/?so=DEA

TRNO DOWNLOAD: http://MarketSourceResearch.com/register/?so=TRNO

HGV DOWNLOAD: http://MarketSourceResearch.com/register/?so=HGV

(You may have to copy and paste the link into your browser and hit the [ENTER] key)

The new research reports from Market Source Research, available for free download at the links above, examine Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A), Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM), MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET), Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA), Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO), and Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) on a fundamental level and outlines the overall demand for their products and services in addition to an in-depth review of the business strategy, management discussion, and overall direction going forward. Several excerpts from the recently released reports are available to today’s readers below.

—————————————–

Important Notice: the following excerpts are not designed to be standalone summaries and as such, important information may be missing from these samples. Please download the entire research report, free of charge, to ensure you are reading all relevant material information. All information in this release was accessed December 1st, 2017. Percentage calculations are performed after rounding. All amounts in millions (MM), except per share amounts.

—————————————–

AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES, INC. (A) REPORT OVERVIEW

Agilent Technologies’ Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended July 31st, 2017 vs July 31st, 2016, Agilent Technologies reported revenue of $1,114.00MM vs $1,044.00MM (up 6.70%) and basic earnings per share $0.55 vs $0.38 (up 44.74%). For the twelve months ended October 31st, 2016 vs October 31st, 2015, Agilent Technologies reported revenue of $4,202.00MM vs $4,038.00MM (up 4.06%) and basic earnings per share $1.42 vs $1.20 (up 18.33%). Agilent Technologies is expected to report earnings on February 13th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending January 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.53. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $2.86 and is expected to report on November 19th, 2018.

To read the full Agilent Technologies, Inc. (A) report, download it here: http://MarketSourceResearch.com/register/?so=A

—————————————–

MAXIM INTEGRATED PRODUCTS, INC. (MXIM) REPORT OVERVIEW

Maxim Integrated Products’ Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2017 vs September 30th, 2016, Maxim Integrated Products reported revenue of $575.68MM vs $561.40MM (up 2.54%) and basic earnings per share $0.55 vs $0.49 (up 12.24%). For the twelve months ended June 30th, 2017 vs June 30th, 2016, Maxim Integrated Products reported revenue of $2,295.62MM vs $2,194.72MM (up 4.60%) and basic earnings per share $2.02 vs $0.80 (up 152.50%). Maxim Integrated Products is expected to report earnings on January 25th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2017. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.46. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $2.66 and is expected to report on July 19th, 2018.

To read the full Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (MXIM) report, download it here: http://MarketSourceResearch.com/register/?so=MXIM

—————————————–

METLIFE, INC. (MET) REPORT OVERVIEW

MetLife’s Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2017 vs September 30th, 2016, MetLife reported revenue of $16,104.00MM vs $15,833.00MM (up 1.71%) and basic earnings per share -$0.08 vs $0.52. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2016 vs December 31st, 2015, MetLife reported revenue of $63,476.00MM vs $69,951.00MM (down 9.26%) and basic earnings per share $0.63 vs $4.61 (down 86.33%). MetLife is expected to report earnings on February 7th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2017. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.35. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $4.78 and is expected to report on February 7th, 2018.

To read the full MetLife, Inc. (MET) report, download it here: http://MarketSourceResearch.com/register/?so=MET

—————————————–

EASTERLY GOVERNMENT PROPERTIES, INC. (DEA) REPORT OVERVIEW

Easterly Government Properties’ Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2017 vs September 30th, 2016, Easterly Government Properties reported revenue of $33.86MM vs $26.98MM (up 25.52%) and basic earnings per share $0.02 vs $0.02 (unchanged). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2016 vs December 31st, 2015, Easterly Government Properties reported revenue of $104.62MM vs $71.38MM (up 46.57%) and basic earnings per share $0.11 vs -$0.08. Easterly Government Properties is expected to report earnings on March 1st, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2017. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.31. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $1.34 and is expected to report on March 1st, 2018.

To read the full Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (DEA) report, download it here: http://MarketSourceResearch.com/register/?so=DEA

—————————————–

TERRENO REALTY CORPORATION (TRNO) REPORT OVERVIEW

Terreno Realty’s Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2017 vs September 30th, 2016, Terreno Realty reported revenue of $33.64MM vs $27.10MM (up 24.11%) and basic earnings per share $0.36 vs $0.05 (up 620.00%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2016 vs December 31st, 2015, Terreno Realty reported revenue of $108.42MM vs $95.90MM (up 13.06%) and basic earnings per share $0.26 vs $0.26 (unchanged). Terreno Realty is expected to report earnings on February 14th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2017. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $1.23 and is expected to report on February 14th, 2018.

To read the full Terreno Realty Corporation (TRNO) report, download it here: http://MarketSourceResearch.com/register/?so=TRNO

—————————————–

HILTON GRAND VACATIONS INC. (HGV) REPORT OVERVIEW

Hilton Grand Vacations’ Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2017 vs September 30th, 2016, Hilton Grand Vacations reported revenue of $426.00MM vs $407.00MM (up 4.67%) and basic earnings per share $0.43 vs $0.35 (up 22.86%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2016 vs December 31st, 2015, Hilton Grand Vacations reported revenue of $1,583.00MM vs $1,475.00MM (up 7.32%) and basic earnings per share $1.70 vs $1.76 (down 3.41%). Hilton Grand Vacations is expected to report earnings on March 7th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2017. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.38. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $2.14 and is expected to report on March 7th, 2018.

To read the full Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (HGV) report, download it here: http://MarketSourceResearch.com/register/?so=HGV

—————————————–

ABOUT Market Source Research

Market Source Research delivers the key research reports that helps serious investors, registered brokers, professional traders, and personal investment advisers find reliable information in today’s markets. Market Source Research’s team is comprised of financial professionals, many of which hold Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA®) designations and FINRA® BrokerCheck® certifications. Whether identifying emerging trends, or discovering new opportunity, the team at Market Source Research is dedicated to providing accurate, informative, and objective content that’s ahead of the curve. With insights on individual companies as well as sectors, readers get the industry’s best available combination of big-picture perspective as well as granular detail.

REGISTERED MEMBER STATUS

Market Source Research’s oversight and audit staff are registered analysts, brokers, and/or financial advisers (“Registered Members”) working within Equity Research, Media, and Compliance departments. Market Source Research’s roster includes qualified CFA® charterholders, licensed securities attorneys, and registered FINRA® members holding duly issued CRD® numbers. Current licensed status of several Registered Members at Market Source Research have been independently verified by an outside audit firm, including policy and audit records duly executed by Registered Members. Complaints, concerns, questions, or inquiries regarding this release should be directed to Market Source Research’s Compliance department by Phone, at +1 (704) 343-6361, or by E-mail at [email protected]

LEGAL NOTICES

Information contained herein is not an offer or solicitation to buy, hold, or sell any security. Market Source Research, Market Source Research members, and/or Market Source Research affiliates are not responsible for any gains or losses that result from the opinions expressed. Market Source Research makes no representations as to the completeness, accuracy, or timeliness of the material provided and all materials are subject to change without notice. Market Source Research has not been compensated for the publication of this press release by any of the above mentioned companies. Market Source Research is not a financial advisory firm, investment adviser, or broker-dealer, and does not undertake any activities that would require such registration. For our full disclaimer, disclosure, and terms of service please visit our website.

Media Contact:

Hugo Moreau, Media Department

Office: +1 (704) 343-6361

E-mail: [email protected]ketSourceResearch.com

© 2017 Market Source Research. All Rights Reserved. For republishing permissions, please contact a partner network manager at [email protected]

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

FINRA®, BrokerCheck®, and CRD® are registered trademarks owned by Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, Inc.