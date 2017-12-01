Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within AutoNation, Regency Centers, Amphenol, LKQ, Myriad Genetics, and Pilgrim’s Pride — Discovering Underlying Factors of Influence

NEW YORK, Dec. 01, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — In new independent research reports released early this morning, Market Source Research released its latest key findings for all current investors, traders, and shareholders of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN), Regency Centers Corporation (NYSE:REG), Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH), LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ), Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN), and Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation (NASDAQ:PPC), including updated fundamental summaries, consolidated fiscal reporting, and fully-qualified certified analyst research.

The new research reports from Market Source Research, available for free download at the links above, examine AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN), Regency Centers Corporation (NYSE:REG), Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH), LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ), Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN), and Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation (NASDAQ:PPC) on a fundamental level and outlines the overall demand for their products and services in addition to an in-depth review of the business strategy, management discussion, and overall direction going forward. Several excerpts from the recently released reports are available to today’s readers below.

Important Notice: the following excerpts are not designed to be standalone summaries and as such, important information may be missing from these samples. Please download the entire research report, free of charge, to ensure you are reading all relevant material information. All information in this release was accessed November 28th, 2017. Percentage calculations are performed after rounding. All amounts in millions (MM), except per share amounts.

AutoNation, Inc. (AN) REPORT OVERVIEW

AutoNation’s Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2017 vs September 30th, 2016, AutoNation reported revenue of $5,432.40MM vs $5,567.50MM (down 2.43%) and basic earnings per share $1.00 vs $1.05 (down 4.76%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2016 vs December 31st, 2015, AutoNation reported revenue of $21,609.00MM vs $20,862.00MM (up 3.58%) and basic earnings per share $4.18 vs $3.93 (up 6.36%). AutoNation is expected to report earnings on February 2nd, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2017. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.95. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $4.05 and is expected to report on February 2nd, 2018.

Regency Centers Corporation (REG) REPORT OVERVIEW

Regency Centers’ Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2017 vs September 30th, 2016, Regency Centers reported revenue of $262.14MM vs $152.77MM (up 71.59%) and basic earnings per share $0.35 vs $0.05 (up 600.00%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2016 vs December 31st, 2015, Regency Centers reported revenue of $614.37MM vs $569.76MM (up 7.83%) and basic earnings per share $1.43 vs $1.37 (up 4.38%). Regency Centers is expected to report earnings on February 14th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2017. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.86. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $3.82 and is expected to report on February 14th, 2018.

Amphenol Corporation (APH) REPORT OVERVIEW

Amphenol’s Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2017 vs September 30th, 2016, Amphenol reported revenue of $1,840.80MM vs $1,635.90MM (up 12.53%) and basic earnings per share $0.91 vs $0.73 (up 24.66%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2016 vs December 31st, 2015, Amphenol reported revenue of $6,286.40MM vs $5,568.70MM (up 12.89%) and basic earnings per share $2.67 vs $2.47 (up 8.10%). Amphenol is expected to report earnings on January 24th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2017. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.75. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $3.42 and is expected to report on January 24th, 2018.

LKQ Corporation (LKQ) REPORT OVERVIEW

LKQ’s Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2017 vs September 30th, 2016, LKQ reported revenue of $2,465.80MM vs $2,207.34MM (up 11.71%) and basic earnings per share $0.40 vs $0.40 (unchanged). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2016 vs December 31st, 2015, LKQ reported revenue of $8,584.03MM vs $7,192.63MM (up 19.34%) and basic earnings per share $1.51 vs $1.39 (up 8.63%). LKQ is expected to report earnings on February 22nd, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2017. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.35. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $2.13 and is expected to report on February 22nd, 2018.

Myriad Genetics, Inc. (MYGN) REPORT OVERVIEW

Myriad Genetics’ Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2017 vs September 30th, 2016, Myriad Genetics reported revenue of $190.20MM vs $177.50MM (up 7.15%) and basic earnings per share $1.18 vs -$0.02. For the twelve months ended June 30th, 2017 vs June 30th, 2016, Myriad Genetics reported revenue of $771.40MM vs $753.80MM (up 2.33%) and basic earnings per share $0.32 vs $1.79 (down 82.12%). Myriad Genetics is expected to report earnings on February 6th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2017. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.26. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $1.23 and is expected to report on August 14th, 2018.

Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation (PPC) REPORT OVERVIEW

Pilgrim’s Pride’s Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2017 vs September 30th, 2016, Pilgrim’s Pride reported revenue of $2,793.89MM vs $2,495.28MM (up 11.97%) and basic earnings per share $0.94 vs $0.39 (up 141.03%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2016 vs December 31st, 2015, Pilgrim’s Pride reported revenue of $7,931.12MM vs $8,180.10MM (down 3.04%) and basic earnings per share $1.74 vs $2.50 (down 30.40%). Pilgrim’s Pride is expected to report earnings on February 14th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2017. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.28. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $2.99 and is expected to report on February 14th, 2018.

