Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within TechTarget, Chemical Financial, SPS Commerce, NCS Multistage, Ferroglobe, and Maiden — Discovering Underlying Factors of Influence

NEW YORK, March 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — In new independent research reports released early this morning, Fundamental Markets released its latest key findings for all current investors, traders, and shareholders of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT), Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC), SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC), NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCSM), Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM), and Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD), including updated fundamental summaries, consolidated fiscal reporting, and fully-qualified certified analyst research.

—————————————–

Important Notice: the following excerpts are not designed to be standalone summaries and as such, important information may be missing from these samples. Please download the entire research report, free of charge, to ensure you are reading all relevant material information. All information in this release was accessed March 13th, 2018. Percentage calculations are performed after rounding. All amounts in millions (MM), except per share amounts.

—————————————–

TECHTARGET, INC. (TTGT) REPORT OVERVIEW

TechTarget’s Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2017 vs September 30th, 2016, TechTarget reported revenue of $28.01MM vs $25.75MM (up 8.78%) and basic earnings per share $0.08 vs $0.00. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2016 vs December 31st, 2015, TechTarget reported revenue of $106.63MM vs $111.83MM (down 4.65%) and basic earnings per share $0.08 vs $0.22 (down 63.64%). TechTarget is expected to report earnings on May 9th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending March 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.00. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $0.67 and is expected to report on February 6th, 2019.

—————————————–

CHEMICAL FINANCIAL CORPORATION (CHFC) REPORT OVERVIEW

Chemical Financial’s Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Chemical Financial reported interest income of $169.16MM vs $144.42MM (up 17.14%) and basic earnings per share $0.13 vs $0.70 (down 81.43%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Chemical Financial reported interest income of $632.14MM vs $410.38MM (up 54.04%) and basic earnings per share $2.11 vs $2.21 (down 4.52%). Chemical Financial is expected to report earnings on April 24th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending March 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.71. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $4.33 and is expected to report on January 22nd, 2019.

—————————————–

SPS COMMERCE, INC. (SPSC) REPORT OVERVIEW

SPS Commerce’s Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, SPS Commerce reported revenue of $58.20MM vs $51.06MM (up 13.98%) and basic earnings per share -$0.53 vs $0.11. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, SPS Commerce reported revenue of $220.57MM vs $193.30MM (up 14.11%) and basic earnings per share -$0.14 vs $0.34. SPS Commerce is expected to report earnings on April 26th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending March 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.20. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $1.16 and is expected to report on February 5th, 2019.

—————————————–

NCS MULTISTAGE HOLDINGS, INC. (NCSM) REPORT OVERVIEW

NCS Multistage’s Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, NCS Multistage reported revenue of $50.18MM vs $35.44MM (up 41.60%) and basic earnings per share -$0.09 vs -$0.03. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, NCS Multistage reported revenue of $201.63MM vs $98.48MM (up 104.75%) and basic earnings per share $0.05 vs -$0.53. NCS Multistage is expected to report earnings on May 21st, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending March 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.18. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $1.30 and is expected to report on March 14th, 2019.

—————————————–

FERROGLOBE PLC (GSM) REPORT OVERVIEW

Ferroglobe’s Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2017 vs September 30th, 2016, Ferroglobe reported revenue of $451.63MM vs $364.73MM (up 23.83%) and basic earnings per share -$0.02 vs -$0.17. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2016 vs December 31st, 2015, Ferroglobe reported revenue of $1,555.66MM vs $1,289.89MM (up 20.60%) and basic earnings per share -$1.97 vs -$0.43. Ferroglobe is expected to report earnings on May 21st, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending March 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was -$0.03. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $1.40 and is expected to report on February 25th, 2019.

—————————————–

MAIDEN HOLDINGS, LTD. (MHLD) REPORT OVERVIEW

Maiden’s Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Maiden reported revenue of $707.05MM vs $659.28MM (up 7.24%) and basic earnings per share -$1.56 vs -$1.01. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Maiden reported revenue of $2,921.15MM vs $2,731.63MM (up 6.94%) and basic earnings per share -$2.32 vs $0.20. Maiden is expected to report earnings on May 14th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending March 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.26. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $1.35 and is expected to report on February 27th, 2019.

—————————————–

