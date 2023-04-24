SAN DIEGO, April 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of investors of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ: LPSN). The class action is on behalf of shareholders who purchased securities between May 10, 2022 and March 16, 2023, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors are hereby notified that they have until June 23, 2023, to move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff in this action.

To join this action, you can click or copy and paste the link below into a browser:

There is no cost or obligation to you.

What actions may I take at this time? If you suffered a loss and are interested in learning more about being a lead plaintiff, please contact Jim Baker (jimb@johnsonfistel.com) by email or phone at 619-814-4471. If emailing, please include a phone number.

According to the lawsuit, throughout the Class Period, defendants made materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) LivePerson failed to address any material weaknesses with internal controls; (2) LivePerson’s third quarter financial statements, ended in September 30, 2022 failed to disclose WildHealth’s suspension of Medicare reimbursement; (3) as a result, LivePerson’s fourth quarter 2022 revenue would be affected; and (4) as a result, Defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A lead plaintiff will act on behalf of all other class members in directing the LivePerson, Inc. class-action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate the class-action lawsuit. An investor’s ability to share any potential future recovery of the LivePerson, Inc. class action lawsuit is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

For more information regarding the lead plaintiff process please refer to https://www.johnsonfistel.com/lead-plaintiff-deadlines .

About Johnson Fistel, LLP:

Johnson Fistel, LLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York and Georgia. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits. Johnson Fistel seeks to recover losses incurred due to violations of federal securities laws. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit http://www.johnsonfistel.com . Attorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.