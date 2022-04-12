Investor Reminder: Block & Leviton LLP Has Filed a Lawsuit Against Affirm Holdings, Inc. for Securities Law Violations and Clarifies The Eligible Time Period

BOSTON, April 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Block & Leviton LLP (www.blockleviton.com), a national securities litigation firm, reminds investors that it has filed a class action lawsuit on behalf of shareholders against Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AFRM) and certain of its executives for securities fraud. The complaint is filed in United States District Court for the Northern District of California and captioned Jeffrey Toole v. Affirm Holdings, Inc., No. 3:22-cv-01243 (N.D. Cal.). The case is brought on behalf of investors who incurred damages from their purchases of Affirm securities on February 10, 2022 after the Company sent a Tweet concerning its Second Quarter 2022 financial results at approximately 1:15 p.m. EST (the “Class Period”).

A class has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

Investors who purchased Affirm shares on February 10, 2022 after the Company sent a Tweet concerning its Second Quarter 2022 financial results at approximately 1:15 p.m. EST and who lost money are strongly encouraged to contact Block & Leviton attorneys at (617) 398-5600, via email at cases@blockleviton.com, or to visit our website for information on the case.

A second complaint with an expanded class period captioned Matthew Whitcomb v. Affirm Holdings, Inc., No. 3:22-cv-02099 (N.D. Cal.) was filed on April 1, 2022, and was voluntarily dismissed on April 8, 2022. Therefore, there is no currently filed action on behalf of Affirm investors who purchased securities before 1:15 pm on February 10, 2022.

The deadline to seek appointment as lead plaintiff is April 29, 2022.

What is this all about?

Affirm offers “buy now, pay later” or “BNPL” services to consumers through its platform, representing itself as “a more flexible and transparent alternative to credit cards.”

On February 10, 2022 at approximately 1:15 p.m., Affirm issued a Tweet from its official account in which the Company disclosed certain metrics from its second quarter 2022 financial results. The Tweet, which was published prior to the Company’s planned release of its financial results, portrayed a highly successful quarter, which included an increase in revenue of 77%. This caused Affirm’s share price to spike nearly 10% in intra-day trading.

The Tweet was materially misleading, in that it omitted to disclose the full details of Affirm’s second quarter financial results.

Affirm deleted the Tweet and released its full second quarter financial results ahead of schedule. The full financial results were lackluster – with the Company posting a loss of $0.57 per share, compared with analyst expectations of $0.37 per share.

On this news, Affirm’s share price plummeted from an intra-day high of $83.57 per share to close at $58.68 per share, or approximately 32%.

Block & Leviton LLP is a firm dedicated to representing investors and maintaining the integrity of the country's financial markets.

