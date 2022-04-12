Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Investor Reminder: Block & Leviton LLP Has Filed a Lawsuit Against Affirm Holdings, Inc. for Securities Law Violations and Clarifies The Eligible Time Period

Investor Reminder: Block & Leviton LLP Has Filed a Lawsuit Against Affirm Holdings, Inc. for Securities Law Violations and Clarifies The Eligible Time Period

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 11 mins ago

BOSTON, April 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Block & Leviton LLP (www.blockleviton.com), a national securities litigation firm, reminds investors that it has filed a class action lawsuit on behalf of shareholders against Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AFRM) and certain of its executives for securities fraud. The complaint is filed in United States District Court for the Northern District of California and captioned Jeffrey Toole v. Affirm Holdings, Inc., No. 3:22-cv-01243 (N.D. Cal.). The case is brought on behalf of investors who incurred damages from their purchases of Affirm securities on February 10, 2022 after the Company sent a Tweet concerning its Second Quarter 2022 financial results at approximately 1:15 p.m. EST (the “Class Period”).

A class has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

Investors who purchased Affirm shares on February 10, 2022 after the Company sent a Tweet concerning its Second Quarter 2022 financial results at approximately 1:15 p.m. EST and who lost money are strongly encouraged to contact Block & Leviton attorneys at (617) 398-5600, via email at cases@blockleviton.com, or to visit our website for information on the case.

A second complaint with an expanded class period captioned Matthew Whitcomb v. Affirm Holdings, Inc., No. 3:22-cv-02099 (N.D. Cal.) was filed on April 1, 2022, and was voluntarily dismissed on April 8, 2022. Therefore, there is no currently filed action on behalf of Affirm investors who purchased securities before 1:15 pm on February 10, 2022.

The deadline to seek appointment as lead plaintiff is April 29, 2022.

What is this all about?

Affirm offers “buy now, pay later” or “BNPL” services to consumers through its platform, representing itself as “a more flexible and transparent alternative to credit cards.”

On February 10, 2022 at approximately 1:15 p.m., Affirm issued a Tweet from its official account in which the Company disclosed certain metrics from its second quarter 2022 financial results. The Tweet, which was published prior to the Company’s planned release of its financial results, portrayed a highly successful quarter, which included an increase in revenue of 77%. This caused Affirm’s share price to spike nearly 10% in intra-day trading.

The Tweet was materially misleading, in that it omitted to disclose the full details of Affirm’s second quarter financial results.

Affirm deleted the Tweet and released its full second quarter financial results ahead of schedule. The full financial results were lackluster – with the Company posting a loss of $0.57 per share, compared with analyst expectations of $0.37 per share.

On this news, Affirm’s share price plummeted from an intra-day high of $83.57 per share to close at $58.68 per share, or approximately 32%.

If you purchased or acquired Affirm shares on February 10, 2022 after the Company sent a Tweet concerning its Second Quarter 2022 financial results at approximately 1:15 p.m. EST and have questions about your legal rights or possess information relevant to this matter, please contact Block & Leviton attorneys at (617) 398-5600, via email at cases@blockleviton.com, or visit our website. The deadline to seek appointment as lead plaintiff is April 8, 2022.

Block & Leviton LLP is a firm dedicated to representing investors and maintaining the integrity of the country’s financial markets. The firm represents many of the nation’s largest institutional investors as well as individual investors in securities litigation throughout the United States. The firm’s lawyers have recovered billions of dollars for its clients.

This notice may constitute attorney advertising.

CONTACT:
BLOCK & LEVITON LLP
260 Franklin St., Suite 1860
Boston, MA 02110
Phone: (617) 398-5600
Email: cases@blockleviton.com 

SOURCE: Block & Leviton LLP
www.blockleviton.com

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.