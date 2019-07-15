Investor Rights Alert: Halper Sadeh LLP Continues Investigating Whether the Sale of These Companies is Fair to Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm – GWR, OMN, NRE, ACIA

NEW YORK, July 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies:

Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE: GWR)

The investigation concerns whether Genesee & Wyoming and its board of directors breached their fiduciary duties and/or violated the federal securities laws in connection with the proposed sale of Genesee & Wyoming to affiliates of Brookfield Infrastructure and GIC for the right to receive $112.00 per share. If you are a Genesee & Wyoming shareholder and would like to learn more about your legal rights and options, please visit: https://halpersadeh.com/actions/genesee-wyoming-inc-gwr-merger-stock-brookfield-infrastructure-gic/.

OMNOVA Solutions Inc. (NYSE: OMN)

The investigation concerns whether OMNOVA and its board of directors breached their fiduciary duties and/or violated the federal securities laws in connection with the proposed sale of OMNOVA to Synthomer plc for $10.15 per share. If you are an OMNOVA shareholder and would like to learn more about your legal rights and options, please visit: https://halpersadeh.com/actions/omnova-solutions-inc-synthomer-merger-stock/ .

NorthStar Realty Europe Corp. (NYSE: NRE)

The investigation concerns whether NorthStar and its board of directors breached their fiduciary duties and/or violated the federal securities laws in connection with the proposed sale of NorthStar to AXA Investment Managers – Real Assets for an estimated $17.03 per share. If you are a NorthStar shareholder and would like to learn more about your legal rights and options, please visit: https://halpersadeh.com/actions/northstar-realty-europe-corp-nre-merger-stock-axa/ .

Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACIA)

The investigation concerns whether Acacia and its board of directors breached their fiduciary duties and/or violated the federal securities laws in connection with the proposed sale of Acacia to Cisco Systems, Inc. for $70.00 per share. If you are an Acacia shareholder and would like to learn more about your legal rights and options, please visit: https://halpersadeh.com/actions/acacia-communications-inc-acia-merger-stock-cisco/ .

On behalf of shareholders of these companies, Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email [email protected] or [email protected] .

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.