Investor Summit Group Announces Additional Details of Next Week’s Q1 Virtual Summit

NEW YORK, March 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — via InvestorWire — The Investor Sum m it Group (“ISG”), widely recognized for its reputation as the hosts of the East Coast’s largest independent investor conference, will be holding the Q1 Virtual Summit in an entirely digital format on March 23-25, 2021. The event will bring together some of North America’s most exciting and influential small and microcap companies, providing corporations with the opportunity to educate, inform and celebrate their latest breakthroughs and operational developments in front of a distinguished audience within the small-cap investor community.

This year’s Q1 Virtual Summit will bring together a list of more than 100 carefully selected companies, drawn from a range of sectors, including healthcare, technology, financials, energy, cannabis and blockchain. The ISG Summit is set to provide presenting companies with an invaluable opportunity to meet and interact with some of the world’s largest asset allocators in the space, with institutional investors set to comprise over 60% of the investors in attendance.

“Fred Rockwell and his team at Investor Summit Group put on world-class investor events. The Investor Summit conferences are typically well-attended, thoughtfully organized, and provide a valuable opportunity to meet with many high-quality management teams in a short amount of time,” stated Nathan Weinstein, Director of Aegis Capital Corp.

In addition to its impressive lineup of corporates and buy-side luminaries, the upcoming Q1 Virtual Summit comes on the heels of a transformational change in the U.S. Presidential Administration and will allow companies the opportunity to present investors with their first year-on-year operational highlights following the onset of the COVID-19 outbreak in early 2020.

“Our team focuses on carefully selecting small and micro-cap companies that are looking for the opportunity to share insights, provide operational updates and raise their overall exposure to the host of institutional, RIA, family office and high-net-worth investors in attendance,” said Fred Rockwell, founder of ISG. “Given the ongoing volatility across equity markets, we believe that investors are increasingly looking for investment opportunities amongst undiscovered small and micro-cap gems, and we believe that our conference provides a valuable service in helping facilitate that discovery process.”

To register for the upcoming Q1 Virtual Summit, visit https://investorsummitgroup.com.

About Investor Summit Group

Investor Summit Group (formerly MicroCap Conference) hosts the largest independent investor conference on the East Coast. Its independence allows conference organizers to focus on customer service and scheduling high-quality meetings between the executives and investors who attend. The ISG team sets the bar for quality service in a space traditionally dominated by banks that focus more on selling their services than on building the connections companies need to succeed. ISG has facilitated countless valuable interactions for its presenting companies, which have often led to increased exposure, market value appreciation and long-term growth.

For more information, visit www . investorsummitgroup.com .

