Investor Summit Group Provides Update, Details on Upcoming Q1 Virtual Summit

NEW YORK, March 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ﻿via InvestorWire — The Investor Summit Group (“ISG”), widely recognized as the host of North America’s largest independent investor conferences, today announces additional details for its upcoming Q1 Virtual Investor Summit slated for March 8-9, 2022.

Designed to provide carefully selected companies and their corporate management teams with valuable opportunities to meet and connect with qualified investors in an entirely virtual format, ISG’s quarterly investment summit is a must-attend event. Among the nearly 70 companies participating in the Q1 Virtual Summit are those focused on the healthcare, industrial, technology, materials, consumer, biotech, communications, cryptocurrency and energy sectors.

The upcoming Q1 Virtual Summit provides participating small and micro-cap companies with a dedicated window of time to share insights, provide operational updates and raise their overall exposure to a host of institutional, RIA, family office and high-net-worth investors. To see the full list of participating companies and to register for the upcoming Q1 Virtual Summit, visit www.investorsummitgroup.com.

“Our team focuses on carefully selecting small and micro-cap companies that are looking for high-value opportunities to meet and interact with some of the world’s most influential investors in the space,” said Fred Rockwell, founder of ISG. “Given the ongoing volatility across equity markets, we believe investors are increasingly looking to discover small and micro-cap gems. ISG’s upcoming summit provides a valuable service at an increasingly complex time for companies and investors alike.”

About Investor Summit Group

Investor Summit Group (formerly MicroCap Conference) hosts the largest independent investor conference on the East Coast. Its independence allows conference organizers to focus on customer service and scheduling high-quality meetings between the executives and investors who attend. The ISG team sets the bar for quality service in a space traditionally dominated by banks that focus more on selling their services than on building the connections companies need to succeed. ISG has facilitated countless valuable interactions for its presenting companies, which have often led to increased exposure, market value appreciation and long-term growth.

