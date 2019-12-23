Breaking News
InvestorBrandNetwork Announces AudioPressRelease of LD Micro Sponsorship

NEW YORK, Dec. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — via NetworkWire – InvestorBrandNetwork (“IBN”), an innovative corporate communications agency, content distributor and wire-grade press service via NetworkWire, today announces the availability of an AudioPressRelease (APR) titled, “InvestorBrandNetwork Concludes Coverage and 5th Year of Sponsorship of LD Micro Main Event.”

With over 14+ years of experience assisting 500+ client-partners in enhancing and increasing communications within the investment community, IBN provided extensive coverage via published corporate overviews and real-time social media coverage for companies participating in LD Micro’s 12th Annual Main Event. Presently featuring a growing family of more than 40 trusted brands, IBN has accumulated a combined audience that includes 1+ million social media followers that it continues to utilize as a five-year sponsor of the investor conference.

About InvestorBrandNetwork (IBN)

The InvestorBrandNetwork (IBN) is comprised of 40+ complementary, investor focused brands and offers a powerful, comprehensive suite of corporate communications solutions that reach new audiences on an ongoing focus basis. In the last 14+ years, IBN has amassed a collective audience of 1+ million social media followers and has assisted 500+ companies significantly amplify their voices and enhance their presence within the investor community as well as the general public. IBN’s distinctive portfolio of brands, paired with an extensive syndication network and messaging solutions, work symbiotically to fulfill the unique needs of public, pre-IPO and private companies of all industries and sectors. 

Through its portfolio of complementary brands, IBN provides (1) access to press release and audio distribution via NetworkWire, (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ news outlets, (3) enhanced press release solutions to ensure maximum impact, (4) full-scale distribution to a huge and growing social media audience, and (5) a full array of corporate communications solutions.

