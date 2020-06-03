InvestorBrandNetwork (IBN) Announces Collaborative Partnership with BINGE Networks

NetworkWire selected as the official newswire for BINGE Networks

NEW YORK, June 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — via NetworkWire — InvestorBrandNetwork (“IBN”), a multifaceted financial news and publishing company, today announces its collaboration with award-winning streaming media platform BINGE Networks . NetworkWire (“NW”) will serve as the official newswire of BINGE Networks and IBN will be its official media sponsor.

This partnership agreement provides IBN with its own branded channels on The Over-The-Top (OTT) Platforms , such as Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire TV Stick; adding valuable visibility to IBN’s client partners and to the more than 45 investor-oriented brands that comprise IBN’s Investor Brand Platform . The partnership with BINGE Networks is a natural fit for IBN’s recent expansion of its robust syndication network.

“Our collaboration with BINGE Networks provides IBN with a new digital avenue for distributing high-quality content and building brand awareness for our client partners,” said Jonathan Keim, director of communications for IBN. “This partnership agreement gives us access to more than 90 smart TV and OTT platforms. We are very pleased to add BINGE Networks to our long list of collaborative partners .”

NetworkWire will give BINGE Networks direct reach to new audiences through wire-grade press release distribution; syndicated article coverage as new podcasts are uploaded to BINGE Networks in video format; social media amplification of content; and regular placements in IBN’s 15+ newsletters .

“We are extremely excited to have the support of IBN,” said BINGE Networks CEO Bonnie Bruderer. “IBN’s is renowned for delivering a wide range of corporate communication solutions to reach a growing number of audiences across a diversified brand portfolio. We know that with the assistance of IBN to further publicize our platform and communicate our brand story, we will accelerate our current growth trajectory.”

Emerging on the communications scene as a single brand in 2006, IBN has experienced transformative growth over the course of 14+ years, building 40+ brands with a collective audience of 2+ million followers and serving 500+ client partners . Today, IBN enjoys valuable relationships with 5,000+ syndication partners and 50+ event partners .

About BINGE Networks

BINGE Networks is a streaming media platform that has been the recipient of various awards, including the 2019 Most Innovative Media Content Monetizing & Streaming Platform – USA award from Corporate Vision Magazine and the New York 2019 Award Programing. The BINGE App is built into over 100 smart TV networks, providing the ability to globally and instantly syndicate and monetize content through key strategic partnerships throughout the streaming media industry. The company offers five core revenue streams: streaming packages, subscription video on demand (SVOD), advertiser video on demand (AVOD), transactional video on demand (TVOD) and platform syndication.

About InvestorBrandNetwork

The InvestorBrandNetwork (“IBN”) consists of trusted financial brands introduced to the investment public over the course of 14+ years. With IBN, we have amassed a collective audience of millions of social media followers. These distinctive investor brands aim to fulfill the unique needs of a growing base of Client Partners. IBN will continue to expand our branded network of highly influential properties, leveraging the knowledge and energy of specialized teams of experts to serve our increasingly diversified list of clients.

Through NetworkNewsWire (“NNW”) and its affiliate brands, IBN provides: (1) access to a network of wire solutions via NetworkWire to reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most effective manner possible; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ news outlets; (3) enhanced press release solutions to ensure maximum impact; (4) full-scale distribution to a growing social media audience; (5) a full array of corporate communications solutions; and (6) a total news coverage solution.

