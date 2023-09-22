LOS ANGELES, Sept. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — via InvestorWire — IBN (“InvestorBrandNetwork”), an innovative corporate communications firm and content distributor, is pleased to announce its ongoing collaboration with Dawson James Securities, Inc. (“Dawson James”) as the media sponsor for their 8th Annual Small Cap Growth Conference on October 12, 2023, at the Wyndham Grand Hotel in Jupiter, FL.

As a leader in facilitating productive discussions between seasoned investors, financial institutions and senior leadership of public companies, Dawson James provides a unique platform to spotlight opportunities in healthcare, technology and consumer sectors. As media sponsor, IBN is leveraging its comprehensive communications solutions to amplify visibility for the conference and participating companies through its wide-reaching network of digital channels and full-scale media distribution.

“Dawson James has built a well-earned reputation in the small-cap market. With slowing global growth and ongoing inflation concerns, this conference offers a unique opportunity for investors and companies to explore deal-making prospects in exciting sectors of the market,” said Jonathan Keim, IBN’s Communications Director. “We are excited to continue our collaboration with the Dawson James team for their flagship event series. With our established network of thousands of downstream publishers and expertise in social media strategy, we will maximize the event’s exposure to millions of online investors.”

During the full-day conference, senior leadership of presenting companies will engage in 1-on-1 and small-group discussions with prospective investors, fostering meaningful conversations and long-term relationships.

With disruption from the global pandemic, consumer awareness of nutrition, advanced healthcare, remote work business models and innovative tech solutions have driven unprecedented demand. The 8th Annual Small Cap Growth Conference by Dawson James offers a rare opportunity on the cutting edge of these areas.

To register for the event, please visit https://DawsonJames.com

